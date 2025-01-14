Dame Sarr’s Move to Trapani Shark Could Help His Draft Stock
Dame Sarr is an 18-year-old 6-foot-6 Italian wing and an exciting international prospect. He has great pop on the court, decent refinement to his game for his age, and projects to grow into an NBA body. There were likely a number of options available to the youngster this past summer in terms of where he could go next after turning 18 and approaching his first season of draft eligibility, but he opted to stay with Barcelona, where he spent his youth career as well.
Sarr made Barcelona’s senior squad but has unsurprisingly been used in only a bit of a role under new head coach Joan Peñarroya. As one of the wealthier Spanish EuroLeague clubs, Barcelona’s depth on the wings - Kevin Punter, Tomas Satoransky, Juan Nunez, Nico Laprovittola, Justin Anderson, Alex Abrines, and more - has kept Sarr mostly rooted to the bench. In eight EuroLeague appearances, Sarr is averaging 1.4 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game in only 4.1 minutes per game. He’s made six appearances in the Liga ACB, averaging 8.4 minutes per game.
The international class for 2025 has become murkier than ever. The three top prospects heading into the season -- Nolan Traore, Hugo Gonzalez, and Rocco Zikarsky -- have all seen their stock decline due to unimpressive play and/or limited opportunities. That creates an opportunity for someone to surge up the 2025 international rankings, and Sarr might be capable of that with an increase in opportunity.
That’s where Trapani Shark comes into the equation. The Italian club sits in an impressive second place in the Lega A standings, ahead of EuroLeague clubs EA7 Emporio Armani Milan and Virtus Bologna, after only being promoted to the top division this season. Ex-NBA players Justin Robinson, Langston Galloway, and Tibor Pleiss lead the way for this squad but adding a solid spark piece off the bench could go a long way for the team. A top-tier finish increases their chances of qualifying for a continental competition next season. That increases the number of games played, which increases the media and ticket revenue for the club.
Essentially, this move makes sense for both Sarr and Trapani. For Sarr, moving to a smaller club but receiving an increased role gives him an opportunity to go on a hot streak for the final 100 or so days of the club season. If he does, he could soar up draft boards and fast, due to other top international prospects being letdowns for most of the season so far. Should that reality come to fruition for Sarr it will help Trapani continue their strong play from the first half of the season and push for qualification to a continental competition next season.
If this move were to flop, Sarr would be young enough that he could simply reclassify for the 2026 NBA Draft and few organizations would hold it against him. For Trapani, there would likely be a minor added cost from bringing Sarr in on loan, but one worth the potential upside. Sarr has already been capped by Italy at the senior level as well, and a late-season surge on home soil - from a country desperate for its next true NBA talent - would be a wonderful narrative heading into June.
