Robert Lewandowski ‘Receives Transfer Approach’ From European Giants
Fenerbahçe have reportedly contacted Robert Lewandowski’s representatives over a summer transfer, but face stiff competition from clubs in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League for the Barcelona striker’s signature.
The 37-year-old’s future in Catalonia is uncertain with his contract expiring in June and the sharpshooter only fueled speculation after recently admitting he was unsure of where he will be playing come the beginning of next season.
Links regarding a Barça exit have been rife, especially with his minutes having decreased this season, and rumors will continue to swirl prior to the summer transfer window.
An array of clubs will be lining up offers for the Poland international and German publication SPORT BILD have revealed Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have made an approach for Lewandowski already.
They are not alone in contacting the forward, however, with MLS club Chicago Fire having supposedly met with his agent, Pini Zahavi, a week before Christmas Eve. The American outfit view him as someone capable of elevating their profile, similar to the impact that Lewandowski’s former Bayern Munich clubmate Thomas Müller has had with the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Naturally, Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in the veteran and will be able to offer mammoth wages and bonuses, but the report insists that Lewandowski is yet to make any definitive decision about his future as he focuses on helping Barça enjoy another trophy-laden campaign.
Barcelona Targeting Lewandowski Replacements
Barça have already been linked with a number of high-profile Lewandowski replacements in recent weeks and months, with Bayern striker Harry Kane among those touted with a switch. A reported €65 million (£57.2 million, $75.3 million) release clause makes the England captain a tantalizing option.
Kane has maintained his astonishing goalscoring numbers during his third season in Bavaria, scoring 30 goals for Die Roten since the FIFA Club World Cup. While he will be 33 years old by the time next season begins, he’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and should be able to replicate Lewandowski’s longevity.
Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez is a younger alternative to Kane and was regularly linked with Barça last summer, with such rumors likely to re-emerge come the end of the season.
The Argentine has been a goalscoring machine since joining Atléti and netted 29 in all competitions last season, with a further 11 provided during the first half of the 2025–26 campaign.
Barça chief Enric Masip has insisted that the club can afford what would prove an extremely expensive move for the 25-year-old despite their concerning financial position.