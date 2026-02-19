Darius Acuff Jr., Labaron Philon Highlight Last Night’s Top Draft Performances

The 2026 NBA Draft class has continued to live up to the hype, offering up dozens of elite propsects that face off against one another on a night-to-night basis.

Wednesday's college basketball games featured plenty of that, with Alabama-Arkansas offering an especially notable game as far as draft stock goes.

Below were some of the top performances from last night's games:

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

It’s hard to argue against Arkansas guard Darius Acuff’s game being the best of the night, potentially even the best of the year.

Te 6-foot-3 guard who’s surged up draft boards with over 20 points per game under head coach John Calipari put together his magnum opus in a double-overtime bout versus Alabama, going for 49 points in total.

An output of near-50 is impressive on its own, but every other aspect of the night makes it an ever bigger deal. He shot 16-for-27 overall, six-for-10 from three, and added five rebounds and five assists to just one turnovers across 50 minutes.

Even more, his shots were vital to Arkanas staying in the game, which they eventually dropped by just two points to a good Crimson Tide squad. If Acuff’s stock can rise any more, it is.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Overshadowed by Acuff’s output was Labaron Philon’s night on the winning side. The lead guard added 35 points on over 50% shooting, hitting three triples and adding seven assists to just two turnovers.

On a night where few players could get a stop, Philon’s handling and scoring acumen was desperately needed, and eventually propelled his squad to victory.

Philon is likely competing with Acuff for the same lead guard landing spots, so him not looking to out of place was a major win for his stock.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The twenty-third ranked BYU Cougars took on the fourth-ranked Wildcats last night, hoping to land a win. They couldn’t, falling by just seven in a near-come-from-behind effort, but AJ Dybantsa’s performance was a high note.

Dybantsa scored 35 points on 13-for-28 shooting, getting to the line to his seven of his eight free throws. BYU recently lost draft-hopeful Richie Saunders to an ACL injury, meaning there was even more offense to create and even more shots to take for Dybantsa.

He took a high volume of shots, but was still able to convert on plenty, notably taking six triples and hitting on two.Even more, he added seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Honorable mentions: Braylon Mullins, UConn; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Darryn Peterson, Kansas