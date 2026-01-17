Darryn Peterson, Kansas Win Draft-Laden Bout vs. Baylor

On Friday evening, Kansas earned another big conference win, taking down Baylor 80-62 in blowout fashion.

The Jayhawks were fresh off a 21-point win over second-ranked Iowa State, easily their biggest win of the season, and followed it up with another strong performance.

The contests featured plenty of soon-to-be NBA Draft picks, including Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga on Kansas’ side, and Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou on Baylor’s. All four saw solid performances, though the Jayhawks saw the better night overall.

Peterson and Bidunga were a force combined Friday night, going for 49 points in total, with just five missed shots between them. They accounted for 61% of the Jayhawks’ points, doing so with maximum efficiency.

Peterson had seen a few lesser shooting performances in a row, but was at his best against Baylor’s stingy defenders. He scored a game-high 26 points on a blistering 11-for-13 shooting, adding three assists to zero turnovers, two rebounds and a steal.

Even more impressively, Peterson did so in just 23 minutes, resting plenty of the second half with Kansas up big. He self-created plenty of his buckets, something NBA decision-makers will be keen to add near the top of the 2026 draft.

Darryn Peterson vs Baylor tonight..



26 PTS (11-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-4 FTs)

3 AST

2 REBS

1 STL

23 MINS



Who is better than him RN in the country? Why did he only play 23 Mins? pic.twitter.com/JFlpNPJwJX — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 17, 2026

Bidunga did similar work inside, scoring 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting, with 11 rebounds, five blocks and two steals. He was unstoppable around the rim, even for a player in James Nnaji, who played at Summer League months ago. And his seven stocks were obviously vital to holding the Bears to 62 points.

Bidunga, at 6-foot-11, is currently projected to be an early-to-mid second-round pick, though more outings like Friday's will certainly boost his first-round stock.

Despite the loss, Baylor's prospects in Carr and Yessoufou — both projected first-round talents — showed plenty of good too.

Carr, a 6-foot-5 wing amid a breakout third season in college basketball, led his squad with 24 points. He shot just under 50% from the floor, but his five of his eight triples in continuing to prove his prowess from beyond the arc. Yessoufou followed close behind with 20 points, though it took 17 shots to get there. He hit three triples himself, and added seven rebounds and two assists to two turnovers.

Pair of 3PM from Baylor's Cam Carr. One off a pindown, another contested from NBA range. pic.twitter.com/OorAsA3XAY — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) January 17, 2026

Both project to be solid defenders at the next level, though neither could stop Kansas' offensive onslaught with consistency Friday.

For now, both teams will continue to churn their way through Big 12 play, with Kansas looking to keep up their hot streak, and Baylor looking to rebound.