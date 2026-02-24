NBA Draft: How Darryn Peterson, Kansas Fared Against No. 5 Houston 

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson has been under the microscope lately, as all NBA Draft prospects are when March nears. Especially for those near the top.

The 2026 NBA Draft has been lauded as the best in years, offering as many as three No. 1-level prospects, new players joining a loaded Tier 2 as the season wears on, and depth throughout the lottery and first-round.

Peterson’s been a major part of the hype, as a major piece to the top-tier puzzle. He’s been the projected No. 1 pick by pundits for most of the season, but recent availability concerns have put that into question, especially with just how talented his No. 1-level counterparts are.

That made Kansas’ Monday’s bout with Houston on the national stage all the more important for Peterson. The fourteenth-ranked Jayhawks were at risk of a second-straight loss in Allen Fieldhouse, and the Cougars having the potential to lose a third-straight game.

Ultimately, Peterson wasn’t stellar, but obviously battled through a sluggish night to make an impact for the Jayhawks — all one could ask for at this point.

Peterson played in 30 minutes, just his eighth time eclipsing that mark on the season. He didn’t seem to have his typical burst or lift, and mostly operated on the perimeter while being face-guarded.

He started 0-for-4 from the floor, and his efficiency would never get a major boost, though he would eventually use his shot-making prowess to see a couple go through. He finished with 14 points on 14 shots, adding four rebounds and an assist.

It’s no surprise that Darryn Peterson is one of the most potent off-ball scoring prospects we’ve ever seen.



99th percentile (!) in spot-up scoring (1.696 PPP), shooting 45.2% on catch-and-shoot 3’s this season. https://t.co/beoZmKMyfX pic.twitter.com/9VVnXAUUwU — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) January 17, 2026

Defensively, Peterson was solid, all things considered. Houston has several draft hopefuls of their own, including potentially the top point guard available in Kingston Flemings, and he defended well in space, as well as navigating through screens.

Kansas as a whole came out with a big win, taking down the struggling Cougars, 69-56.

Again, Peterson didn't show off the superstar streak he has in so many other games, but at times blended into the Jayhawks offense, which has been spotty thus far through his career. And more notably made it a second-straight game playing deep into the contest.

AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are rightfully hot on his heels in terms of the No. 1 pick, just given their level of production and talent. But to this point, Peterson seems to be doing enough to hang onto his stock amid a down stretch.