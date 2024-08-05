Detroit Pistons Have to Prioritize Ron Holland II's Development
The Detroit Pistons have made some interesting selections in the recent NBA Draft and have reached a point of stockpiling guards who all fit similar archetypes but if balanced right could still work together.
With Cade Cunningham, Ron Holland II, Jaden Ivey and swingman Ausar Thompson piecing together this young, fun, athletic core who primarily make things happen with the ball in their hands but can develop as off-ball players as well.
While this is a crowd of players to deal with, the Pistons have to prioritize Holland II's development as a player who has high-end, elite NBA traits but spent a season in the worst possible situation to tap into that potential fully as the G League Ignite squad had less structure than a house of cards on the court.
Still, at just 19 years old Holland can be developed into the player that made him at one point the No. 1 overall player in this class. He has what can't be taught in his world-class athleticism and his playmaking to use that speed in attacking the open floor, finishing at the rim, dumping off to teammates, it can create a massive advantage for his team.
Defensively, Holland II will be ready to go from night one in the NBA, especially with a defensive big man behind him. His shot is still far away, shooting 25 percent from beyond the arch with the Ignite, which will limit his ability to play away from the ball as NBA teams ignore him on the 3-point line to gear up for his burst and cutting ability until he can prove he can knock down the outside jumper.
It will take time for the rookie to round into form, but Detroit has to spend the entire 2024-25 campaign putting Holland II in the best positions possible to succeed, a luxury he did not get a year ago and an exercise that could give the organization a better understanding of his full potential.
