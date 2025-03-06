Donovan Dent Proving He Is One of the Top Point Guards in the Nation
Left off the list for Bob Cousy Award finalists, which is comprised of the best point guards in the country, Donovan Dent had one of his best games yet for a New Mexico team sitting at the top of the Mountain West Conference.
Dent has been outstanding all season for the Lobos serving as the team's offensive engine. In a 71-67 win over Nevada, he put up 33 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. Dent did this on incredible efficiency shooting 12-of-18 from the field, 2-of-3 from downtown and 7-of-9 from the free throw line while committing only three turnovers in 39 minutes with the ball in his hands the majority of the game.
The 6'2 guard has dominated games all season long, but Tuesday night's brilliance stood out from the rest. Tasked with generating offense for the team the entire game, Dent delivered possession after possession and scored or assisted on over 70% of his team's points. He seems like a blur to defenders as he's constantly attacking the paint to create for himself and his teammates. Dent was able to come off high ball screens or attack in isolation to get to his spots at will. He used his quick first step and impressive strength to get downhill and was able to finish in a variety of ways with both hands and same-foot finishes. He has great touch around the basket and was able to make tough floaters when knocked off-balance.
One of the only things holding Dent back is his shooting, and you wouldn't have been able to tell that by watching this game. He knocked down two threes off the catch in the first few minutes of this game with confidence and a smooth stroke. He also made a couple pullup jumpers off of dribble moves with his tight handle. Despite taking less than two threes per game, Dent shoots it with great efficiency as he's at 37.9% on the year and has made 35% in his career. He has also made a big jump in his free throw shooting knocking down 79% of his attempts compared to only 68.2% last season.
Always looking to attack, Dent does a great job distributing the ball and ranks 12th in the NCAA in assists per game. He flaunted his impressive passing ability against Nevada with a number of beautiful one-handed passes to open shooters and rolling screeners. Dent whips the ball with speed and precision which allows his teammates to constantly get great looks from all over the court, especially with the amount of attention he draws.
Dent will be a name to monitor as postseason play comes around and eventually the predraft process. Still only 21 years old, NBA teams would be much higher on him if he displayed volume three-point shooting ability, but his age and efficiency could give him the benefit of the doubt. Dent has a chance to lead the Lobos to clinch the Mountain West Conference title outright on Friday night against UNLV.
