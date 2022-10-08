Skip to main content

DP's Draft Dives: Scoot Henderson

Draft Digest's Derek Parker takes a surface level look into the mesmerizing Scoot Henderson.

One of the better prospects we’ve seen in decades, unfortunately overshadowed by undoubtedly the best prospect we’ve seen in decades, Scoot Henderson has tons of projectable qualities that NBA franchises are looking for in a draft prospect.

While Scoot Henderson only got to play one game and some change against Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama, he showed all us that he needed to in that time.

The Quick and Easy

Scoot Henderson is one of the most advanced offensive prospects I’ve seen in a long, long while. He’s a premier ball-handler, creator and playmaker, and will likely be a centrifugal NBA star for years to come.

He’s got advanced speed, strength, feel, basketball IQ. The only thing lacking is size, which is made up for by the eliteness of several other skills.

Simply put, Henderson is legit.

Offense: That Scene in Hereditary

There’s a scene in Ari Aster’s film Hereditary (2018), that I’m physically unable to take my eyes off of every time I watch it. It simply won’t allow me to look away or devote any attention to something else during those few moments.

If you’ve seen the movie, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t seen the movie, see the movie.


Henderson’s offense does the same thing for me, as well as most opposing defenses. His focal, mechanized style of play simply doesn’t allow time for the opposing defense to let their guard down, and if they do, it’s already too late.

He can kill you with the mid-range pull-up jumper, a mad dash to the basket, weaving his way through the defense and the occasional three-ball. And in the moments that none of the above works, he’s ripped a pass to exactly the right person at exactly the right time.

He’s going to demand attention, and even that won’t be enough to stop him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of all the player’s that are moderately within his archetype (Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox, Derrick Rose) I think he projects to be the best decision maker and passer of the bunch. Which could leave you with an all-time talent.

He’s got a ways to go before his ranged shot holds real value to defenders, but at 18-years-old, he’s got plenty of time to figure it out.

Defense: The Energizer Bunny

An overused but relevant term here, Henderson’ defense reminds me of the energizer bunny.

He’s in constant motion, jabbing at opposing players, waiting on his time to strike for a steal and coast-to-coast bucket. He moves his feet well with sound mechanics, and doesn’t make enough mistakes to give pause.

His frame won’t allow him to reach any sort of status as a defender in the NBA, but amongst 6-foot-3 offensive-minded guards, I have a hard time remembering if I’ve seen one more sound on the defensive end of the court.

He’s disruptive, consistent and only likely to get better.

The Verdict

Henderson’s game is reminiscent of some past greats with a splash of modernity.

He’s a walking franchise, whose raw skill, sound mechanics and mentality are going to carry him as far as he wants to go.

At this point, there’s not much one can do to dethrone Henderson from the No. 2 spot. At just 17-years-old he dominated the ranks of G League play, and is looking to do even more this year.

I see no future where a healthy Scoot Henderson doesn’t five the National Basketball Association fits. Carry on.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects Outside of College

By Nick Crain
Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

NBA Preseason: Some Shine, Some Struggle as Rookies See First NBA Action

By Derek Parker
Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Villanova’s Cam Whitmore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

By Derek Parker
Draft Digest, Logo, Generic
Newsfeed

Scouting the 2023 Empire Classic: Top Prospects to Watch and Questions to Ask

By Jam Hines
Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Outside Power 5 Schools

By Nick Crain
Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Draft Digest Roundtable: Which NBA Team Needs Wembanyama Most?

By Derek Parker, Nick Crain, Morten Stig Jensen, Jam Hines, Ignacio Rissotto and Bryce Simon
The Fourteen Percent
Newsfeed

The Fourteen Percent: Chasing Wembanyama

By Draft Digest Staff
Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls
Newsfeed

Dalen Terry's Energy A Welcomed Addition To Chicago Bulls

By Morten Stig Jensen