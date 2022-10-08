DP's Draft Dives: Scoot Henderson

One of the better prospects we’ve seen in decades, unfortunately overshadowed by undoubtedly the best prospect we’ve seen in decades, Scoot Henderson has tons of projectable qualities that NBA franchises are looking for in a draft prospect.

While Scoot Henderson only got to play one game and some change against Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama, he showed all us that he needed to in that time.

The Quick and Easy

Scoot Henderson is one of the most advanced offensive prospects I’ve seen in a long, long while. He’s a premier ball-handler, creator and playmaker, and will likely be a centrifugal NBA star for years to come.

He’s got advanced speed, strength, feel, basketball IQ. The only thing lacking is size, which is made up for by the eliteness of several other skills.

Simply put, Henderson is legit.

Offense: That Scene in Hereditary

There’s a scene in Ari Aster’s film Hereditary (2018), that I’m physically unable to take my eyes off of every time I watch it. It simply won’t allow me to look away or devote any attention to something else during those few moments.

If you’ve seen the movie, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t seen the movie, see the movie.



Henderson’s offense does the same thing for me, as well as most opposing defenses. His focal, mechanized style of play simply doesn’t allow time for the opposing defense to let their guard down, and if they do, it’s already too late.

He can kill you with the mid-range pull-up jumper, a mad dash to the basket, weaving his way through the defense and the occasional three-ball. And in the moments that none of the above works, he’s ripped a pass to exactly the right person at exactly the right time.

He’s going to demand attention, and even that won’t be enough to stop him.

Of all the player’s that are moderately within his archetype (Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox, Derrick Rose) I think he projects to be the best decision maker and passer of the bunch. Which could leave you with an all-time talent.

He’s got a ways to go before his ranged shot holds real value to defenders, but at 18-years-old, he’s got plenty of time to figure it out.

Defense: The Energizer Bunny

An overused but relevant term here, Henderson’ defense reminds me of the energizer bunny.

He’s in constant motion, jabbing at opposing players, waiting on his time to strike for a steal and coast-to-coast bucket. He moves his feet well with sound mechanics, and doesn’t make enough mistakes to give pause.

His frame won’t allow him to reach any sort of status as a defender in the NBA, but amongst 6-foot-3 offensive-minded guards, I have a hard time remembering if I’ve seen one more sound on the defensive end of the court.

He’s disruptive, consistent and only likely to get better.

The Verdict

Henderson’s game is reminiscent of some past greats with a splash of modernity.

He’s a walking franchise, whose raw skill, sound mechanics and mentality are going to carry him as far as he wants to go.

At this point, there’s not much one can do to dethrone Henderson from the No. 2 spot. At just 17-years-old he dominated the ranks of G League play, and is looking to do even more this year.

I see no future where a healthy Scoot Henderson doesn’t five the National Basketball Association fits. Carry on.

