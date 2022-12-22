Draft Digest Rookie Ladder: Multiple Pistons Crack Top Ten

As the Christmas slate of games arrives shortly, NBA rookies are still continuing to carve out roles on their respective teams in their debut years.

The top-five or so has begun to solidify, with others premier players still gaining their footing.

Paolo Banchero continues to lead the ladder at No. 1, with no real resistance for the top spot. He’s averaged 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season, and has far-and-away looked like the best player in the class, thus far.

Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin trails Banchero at No. 2, followed by Detroit’s Jaden Ivey at No. 3, who has come on strong on the offensive end as of late, including a 10-for-14, 30-point performance versus the Jazz on Tuesday night.

Joining Ivey in the top ten is another Piston: 13th overall pick Jalen Duren.

Where Duren has lacked in scored, he’s made up for with rebounding and defensive effort. The 19-year-old Pistons has averaged 14.7 rebounds over the last week, a stark rise from his 8.2 on the season.