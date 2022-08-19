Draft Digest Roundtable: Most Underrated Rookies for Upcoming NBA Season

With every NBA Draft, the names at the top are often talked about the most. With that in mind, the top contributors from each class can often be found all throughout the draft when looking back.

The 2022 class wasn't considered strong at the top relative to previous years, but still should end up having quite a bit of depth.

This week, the Draft Digest team gives their thoughts on some of the most underrated prospects from the 2022 NBA Draft. Which incoming rookies are we irrationally high on?

Derek Parker

At the risk of potentially sounding unvaried, I’d choose Bennedict Mathurin as someone I’m irrationally high on in the 2022 class.



I think Mathurin has legitimately rare high-floor, high-ceiling potential. A lengthy guard who can flourish in a variety of roles on both ends, especially alongside a point guard in Tyrese Haliburton who’s bound to make others better, seems like an easy bet to me.



I think there’s a future where Mathurin can expand his offensive game even more, and make a legitimate impact on the defensive side. I’m excited to see how it plays out for him in Indiana.

Nick Crain

Since I hyped him up more than any other player leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, I have to continue giving praise to Josh Minott.

Sure, his jumper needs more work than probably anyone that was drafted back in June. However, he'll have plenty of time to improve on that front. In the meantime, he should make a massive impact on the defensive end and produce points as a slasher.

Being on an up-and-coming team like the Timberwolves is the perfect situation for him to be in. Similar to Herb Jones last season, I truly think Minott will only get better as the season goes on and prove to be an absolute steal based on defense alone. Guys that are 6-foot-8 with good perimeter feel often fit in very well at the NBA level.

Morten Stig Jensen

Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets. I had him second on my Big Board. Yes, you read that right.

I absolutely refuse to believe a guy who's that much involved in every play will simply fizzle out. He's a highly disruptive defender, posting insane block and steal rates in college, while also pulling down a ton of rebounds outside of his area.

Offensively, people focus on a wonky-looking jumper, but I'm not concerned. A season of work with a shooting coach can iron out his release, and he isn't too shabby as a shooter as-is, hitting 35.9% from range last year at LSU. Where Eason's real value lies offensively is in his relentless nature of attacking the basket, and elite level of energy. This guy simply won't stop coming at you, and defenses will have to adjust to his constant desire of physically putting them into the basket. He'll drive and cut towards the rim all game long, putting defenses on their heels, and forcing them to foul.

Simply put, it's too unrealistic to expect Eason's vast amount of skills to all fail him at the NBA level. At the very least, he projects as a rock solid two-way player, who'll load up a box score with steals, blocks, rebounds, and free throw attempts, while providing more energy than an actual windmill. 17th overall selection? Please.

Jam Hines

This is a tough decision, so I'm going to hedge a bit and give two. Vince Williams Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies and Keon Ellis of the Sacramento Kings.



Williams Jr. should be a seamless fit to the league and the Grizzlies as a 3-and-D wing that brings versatility with his ability to shoot, dribble and pass. Doesn't need the ball in his hands much to impact the game. He's comfortable operating off the ball in spot up situations, cutting and finishing in transition. He will be an impactful defensive playmaker thanks to his length, quick hands and motor. It's difficult not to envision him in the NBA for a long time.



Ellis was someone who I felt should have been drafted. He impressed at Alabama with his reliable shooting and defensive playmaking on top of a relentless approach. Instead, he ended up going undrafted, shining with the Kings in summer league and earning a two way contract. His combine measurements way have dissuaded teams (6-foot-4, 167 lbs), but Sacramento may have hit here on the margins with a potential long time rotation player.

