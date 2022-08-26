Draft Digest Roundtable: Undervalued Prospects in 2023 NBA Draft

We've still got a nearly a full year ahead of us before players will hear their names called on draft night. With that in mind, it's never too early to start scouting prospects that could be joining NBA teams next summer.

The 2023 NBA Draft has the chance to be one of the best we've seen in several years, both at the top and in terms of depth.

This week, the Draft Digest team gives their thoughts on some of the prospects in the upcoming draft class that aren't getting as much attention as they deserve.

Derek Parker

There’s plenty of guys I’m irrationally high on in this class, but going against the consensus it would have to be Kentucky’s Chris Livingston.



At a decently-built 6-foot-6, I think Livingston has the potential to become a premier three-level scorer and an eventual top-five player in the draft. He’s nifty in getting to his spots down low and has shown extreme comfortability on the perimeter. On top of his offensive skill, he’s got good enough length to be serviceable defensively, and has shown flashes of legitimate passing skill.

He doesn’t have elite speed, but he’s got enough prowess as a basketball player in general that I think it will even out. At times, he plays a bit like a power forward stuck in a shooting guard’s role. His role with Kentucky is sure to be an interesting one.

Nick Crain

Although most people I've talked to have a high first-round grade on Jarace Walker, I still think we're going to see him rise quite a bit over the next year. Not only does he have the build to play in the NBA already, but he does the little things most prospects don't want to do.

He'll need to improve as a shooter, but Walker is legitimately all over the floor doing everything to help his team win. He's a natural energy guy that also has the skill and upside to be a top-ten pick. On the defensive side of the ball, he's one of the best in this class and has the versatility to guard quite a few positions. Especially on a Houston team that should be good this season, Walker will shine.

Morten Stig Jensen

Terquavion Smith is projected to potentially go late in the lottery, and I have to assume he's goingto climb the draft boards this season. Not only is a prolific 3-point shooter, but the knock on his lack of efficiency during his freshman season kind of forgot to take into that near 57% of his shots came from long range.

It's fair to wonder if the 6-foot-4 off-guard has enough guard skills to play the position long-term, but his role was to put the ball in the basket, and function as a secondary offensive shot-maker next to Dereon Seabron, who has now left for the NBA. This puts Smith in the situation where he now has to take care of business as a new sophomore. The ball is going to go through his hands plenty, likely making him the primary decision-maker this upcoming season.At worst, Smith is a tremendous offensive player with a ton of scoring upside, which could make him shoot up draft boards.

Jam Hines

I may be a year too early on Judah Mintz, but he's a sneaky one-and-done candidate with NBA tools and skills that should generate more buzz during the season's first couple of months.

Mintz’s mix of quick twitch athleticism, mid range potency, crafty rim finishing, tough shot making and defensive playmaking will have evaluators instantly tuned in. After the loss of the Boeheim bros, he appears to have the opportunity and freedom to maximize his talent as a key piece of Syracuse’s attack.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.