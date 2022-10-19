Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Draft Digest: Two-Round 2023 NBA Mock Draft at Start of Regular Season

With the 2022-23 NBA season kicking off this week, the Draft Digest team releases its first mock draft of the cycle.

The NBA regular season begins this week, but it's never too early to start looking forward to next summer's draft. The prize at the top of the class is French phenom Victor Wembanyma, but there's plenty of talent throughout the rest of the group.

As it relates to generational talent at the top and quality depth, this class has it all. As such, franchises could be altered during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in the first iteration of Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

1. Indiana Pacers: Victor Wembanyama (France)

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

2. Detroit Pistons: Scoot Henderson (G League)

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

3. Utah Jazz: Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

5. San Antonio Spurs: Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

6. Houston Rockets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

7. Orlando Magic: Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

8. Sacramento Kings: GG Jackson (South Carolina)

GG Jackson, 2023 NBA Draft, South Carolina

9. Washington Wizards: Jarace Walker (Houston)

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

10. Charlotte Hornets: Keyonte George (Baylor)

Keyonte George, IMG Academy

11. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 2023 NBA Draft

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 2023 NBA Draft

13. Orlando Magic (via CHI) : Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

15. Toronto Raptors: Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

16. Los Angeles Lakers: Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft

17. Atlanta Hawks: Dereck Lively (Duke)

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

18. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kel’el Ware (Oregon)

Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft

19. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Rayan Rupert (NBL)

Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft

20. New York Knicks (via DAL): Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft, Kansas

21. Memphis Grizzlies: Baba Miller (Florida State)

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

22. Miami Heat: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

23. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

24. Brooklyn Nets: Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

25. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Leonard Miller (G League)

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

26. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Djurisic (Serbia)

Nikola Djurisic, 2023 NBA Draft

27. Los Angeles Clippers: Jett Howard (Michigan)

Jett Howard, Michigan, 2023 NBA Draft

28. Phoenix Suns: Harrison Ingram (Stanford)

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

29. Houston Rockets (via MIL): Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Emoni Bates, 2023 NBA Draft, Eastern Michigan

30. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Yohan Traore (Auburn)

Yohan Traore, Auburn, 2023 NBA Draft

31. San Antonio Spurs: Adem Bona (UCLA)

32. Houston Rockets: Amari Bailey (UCLA)

33. Oklahoma City Thunder: Matthew Cleveland (Florida State)

34. Sacramento Kings (via IND): Sidy Cissoko (G League)

35. Charlotte Hornets (via UTA): Tyrese Proctor (Duke)

36. Orlando Magic: Marcus Sasser (Houston)

37. Detroit Pistons: Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

38. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray (Iowa)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHA): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

40. Oklahoma City Thunder (via WAS): Colby Jones (Xavier)

41. Minnesota Timberwolves (via NYK): Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

42. Boston Celtics (via POR): Terrance Arceneaux (Houston)

43. Los Angeles Lakers (via CHI): Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

44. New Orleans Pelicans: JJ Starling (Notre Dame)

45. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre White (USC)

46. Atlanta Hawks: Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

47. Toronto Raptors: Alex Fudge (Florida)

48. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Nnaji (Spain)

49. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN): Skyy Clark (Illinois)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Mike Miles (TCU)

51. Memphis Grizzlies: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentuky)

52. Houston Rockets (via MIA): Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

53. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) - Forfeited

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Daimion Collins (Kentucky)

55. Brooklyn Nets: Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

56. Los Angeles Clippers: Caleb Love (North Carolina)

57. Milwaukee Bucks (via GSW): Andre Jackson (UConn)

58. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Hunter (Texas)

59. Milwaukee Bucks: Roko Prkacin (Spain)

60. Washington Wizards (via BOS): Ousmane N'Diaye (Germany)

