Draft Digest: Two-Round 2023 NBA Mock Draft at Start of Regular Season

The NBA regular season begins this week, but it's never too early to start looking forward to next summer's draft. The prize at the top of the class is French phenom Victor Wembanyma, but there's plenty of talent throughout the rest of the group.

As it relates to generational talent at the top and quality depth, this class has it all. As such, franchises could be altered during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in the first iteration of Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

1. Indiana Pacers: Victor Wembanyama (France) Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports 2. Detroit Pistons: Scoot Henderson (G League) Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports 3. Utah Jazz: Cam Whitmore (Villanova) Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite) Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK 5. San Antonio Spurs: Dariq Whitehead (Duke) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Houston Rockets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) 7. Orlando Magic: Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) 8. Sacramento Kings: GG Jackson (South Carolina) Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK 9. Washington Wizards: Jarace Walker (Houston) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Charlotte Hornets: Keyonte George (Baylor) Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky) Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 12. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller (Alabama) Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 13. Orlando Magic (via CHI) : Anthony Black (Arkansas) Steph Chambers/Getty Images 14. New Orleans Pelicans: Chris Livingston (Kentucky) Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports 15. Toronto Raptors: Dillon Mitchell (Texas) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 16. Los Angeles Lakers: Terquavion Smith (NC State) Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports 17. Atlanta Hawks: Dereck Lively (Duke) Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 18. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kel’el Ware (Oregon) Steph Chambers/Getty Images 19. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Rayan Rupert (NBL) David Grau/Getty Images 20. New York Knicks (via DAL): Gradey Dick (Kansas) 21. Memphis Grizzlies: Baba Miller (Florida State) FIBA Image Directory 22. Miami Heat: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Kyle Filipowski (Duke) Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK 24. Brooklyn Nets: Julian Phillips (Tennessee) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 25. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Leonard Miller (G League) Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports 26. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Djurisic (Serbia) David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images 27. Los Angeles Clippers: Jett Howard (Michigan) Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK 28. Phoenix Suns: Harrison Ingram (Stanford) Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports 29. Houston Rockets (via MIL): Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan) Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 30. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Yohan Traore (Auburn) Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

31. San Antonio Spurs: Adem Bona (UCLA)

32. Houston Rockets: Amari Bailey (UCLA)

33. Oklahoma City Thunder: Matthew Cleveland (Florida State)

34. Sacramento Kings (via IND): Sidy Cissoko (G League)

35. Charlotte Hornets (via UTA): Tyrese Proctor (Duke)

36. Orlando Magic: Marcus Sasser (Houston)

37. Detroit Pistons: Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

38. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray (Iowa)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHA): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

40. Oklahoma City Thunder (via WAS): Colby Jones (Xavier)

41. Minnesota Timberwolves (via NYK): Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

42. Boston Celtics (via POR): Terrance Arceneaux (Houston)

43. Los Angeles Lakers (via CHI): Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

44. New Orleans Pelicans: JJ Starling (Notre Dame)

45. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre White (USC)

46. Atlanta Hawks: Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

47. Toronto Raptors: Alex Fudge (Florida)

48. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Nnaji (Spain)

49. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN): Skyy Clark (Illinois)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Mike Miles (TCU)

51. Memphis Grizzlies: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentuky)

52. Houston Rockets (via MIA): Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

53. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) - Forfeited

54. Philadelphia 76ers: Daimion Collins (Kentucky)

55. Brooklyn Nets: Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

56. Los Angeles Clippers: Caleb Love (North Carolina)

57. Milwaukee Bucks (via GSW): Andre Jackson (UConn)

58. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Hunter (Texas)

59. Milwaukee Bucks: Roko Prkacin (Spain)

60. Washington Wizards (via BOS): Ousmane N'Diaye (Germany)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.