Draft Digest: Two-Round 2023 NBA Mock Draft at Start of Regular Season
The NBA regular season begins this week, but it's never too early to start looking forward to next summer's draft. The prize at the top of the class is French phenom Victor Wembanyma, but there's plenty of talent throughout the rest of the group.
As it relates to generational talent at the top and quality depth, this class has it all. As such, franchises could be altered during the 2023 NBA Draft.
Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in the first iteration of Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
1. Indiana Pacers: Victor Wembanyama (France)
2. Detroit Pistons: Scoot Henderson (G League)
3. Utah Jazz: Cam Whitmore (Villanova)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)
5. San Antonio Spurs: Dariq Whitehead (Duke)
6. Houston Rockets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)
7. Orlando Magic: Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)
8. Sacramento Kings: GG Jackson (South Carolina)
9. Washington Wizards: Jarace Walker (Houston)
10. Charlotte Hornets: Keyonte George (Baylor)
11. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
12. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller (Alabama)
13. Orlando Magic (via CHI) : Anthony Black (Arkansas)
14. New Orleans Pelicans: Chris Livingston (Kentucky)
15. Toronto Raptors: Dillon Mitchell (Texas)
16. Los Angeles Lakers: Terquavion Smith (NC State)
17. Atlanta Hawks: Dereck Lively (Duke)
18. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kel’el Ware (Oregon)
19. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Rayan Rupert (NBL)
20. New York Knicks (via DAL): Gradey Dick (Kansas)
21. Memphis Grizzlies: Baba Miller (Florida State)
22. Miami Heat: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)
23. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
24. Brooklyn Nets: Julian Phillips (Tennessee)
25. Utah Jazz (via PHI): Leonard Miller (G League)
26. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Djurisic (Serbia)
27. Los Angeles Clippers: Jett Howard (Michigan)
28. Phoenix Suns: Harrison Ingram (Stanford)
29. Houston Rockets (via MIL): Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)
30. Indiana Pacers (via BOS): Yohan Traore (Auburn)
31. San Antonio Spurs: Adem Bona (UCLA)
32. Houston Rockets: Amari Bailey (UCLA)
33. Oklahoma City Thunder: Matthew Cleveland (Florida State)
34. Sacramento Kings (via IND): Sidy Cissoko (G League)
35. Charlotte Hornets (via UTA): Tyrese Proctor (Duke)
36. Orlando Magic: Marcus Sasser (Houston)
37. Detroit Pistons: Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)
38. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray (Iowa)
39. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHA): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
40. Oklahoma City Thunder (via WAS): Colby Jones (Xavier)
41. Minnesota Timberwolves (via NYK): Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)
42. Boston Celtics (via POR): Terrance Arceneaux (Houston)
43. Los Angeles Lakers (via CHI): Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
44. New Orleans Pelicans: JJ Starling (Notre Dame)
45. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre White (USC)
46. Atlanta Hawks: Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)
47. Toronto Raptors: Alex Fudge (Florida)
48. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Nnaji (Spain)
49. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN): Skyy Clark (Illinois)
50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Mike Miles (TCU)
51. Memphis Grizzlies: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentuky)
52. Houston Rockets (via MIA): Drew Timme (Gonzaga)
53. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) - Forfeited
54. Philadelphia 76ers: Daimion Collins (Kentucky)
55. Brooklyn Nets: Judah Mintz (Syracuse)
56. Los Angeles Clippers: Caleb Love (North Carolina)
57. Milwaukee Bucks (via GSW): Andre Jackson (UConn)
58. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Hunter (Texas)
59. Milwaukee Bucks: Roko Prkacin (Spain)
60. Washington Wizards (via BOS): Ousmane N'Diaye (Germany)
