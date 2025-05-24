Duke Commit Cedric Coward Stays Entered in 2025 Draft
With the 2025 NBA Draft drawing nearer, prospects time to decide their draft status dwindles. With the deadline to withdraw or declare for the draft set at 5 p.m. on June 15, Washington State Cougar forward Cedric Coward announced he would remain entered in the 2025 draft.
After impressing many in his six games with Washington State the past season – averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc – Coward committed to Duke on April 28.
Duke wasn't the only pair of eyes Coward impressed, however, as he followed up a notable 2024-2025 campaign with an even more attention-grabbing combine performance.
There, he measured at 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 inch wingspan, catching eyes of many who know that NBA teams are always in search of lanky, switchable defenders who possess those measurements. Coward also knocked down 72 of his 103 total attempts from 3-point range in the performance drills, which included off-dribble, spot up and attempts from various locations. Coward's complete offensive package of rim efficiency, shooting touch and a newfound knack for playmaking makes him an intriguing prospect on both sides of the ball.
Due to this, the 21-year-old has seen a meteoric rise in his draft stock, rising from the middle of the second as high as the lottery on certain big boards. His situation has been compared to Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, who rose dramatically in the weeks before the 2022 NBA Draft, leading him to be selected 12th overall.
Despite elite production, Coward's stock is perhaps the biggest wildcard in the draft. He's only played six games at the Division 1 level before suffering a partially torn shoulder labrum that would cut his season short.
If Coward were to play for Duke next season, his opportunity for a large role to increase his draft stock further would be no guarantee. The swingman would be playing alongside returners Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Maliq Brown and Patrick Ngongba, along with projected top 5 2026 draftee Cameron Boozer.
The question begs – will teams value his traits and combine performance more than his level of competition in his collegiate career? Given that he's remained declared for the draft, it seems Coward believes so.