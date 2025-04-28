Elite Transfer Wing Narrows Down List to Duke, Alabama
One of the best transfers in the portal is down to just two schools according to Joe Tipton of On3 – the Duke Blue Devils and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The elite combo forward only played in six games for Washington State this past season due to a shoulder injury suffered in December of 2024, but in those performances, averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game with a blistering 65.6% true shooting number.
In the 2023-24 season, where he played and started in 32 games, Coward averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds en route to a Big Sky first-team all-conference nod.
One of the most highly sought after players this portal cycle, Coward initially had a list of five schools, including the aforementioned two, but also Kansas, Florida, and Washington. Though he could have declared for the draft this season and likely been an early-to-mid second-round pick, Coward took after some of the other players in the portal like JT Toppin and elected to take NIL money over rookie pay.
At 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, Coward has a good frame and provides two-way capabilities given his ability to defend opposing wings and forwards.
Averaging 2.5 stocks per game, he is a disruptive force on the defensive end, and should he land at Duke, could provide some of the same skills that National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg did last season.
The biggest improvement between Coward's run at Eastern Washington and his eventual stop at Washington State was his passing, as he more than doubled his assist-per-game output from the prior season.
His best attribute, however, is his efficient scoring – though the sample size is very limited from his most recent campaign, he did shoot 40% from deep on five attempts per game, meaning at the very least, even in the percentages don't hold, he is a floor-spacing threat that can provide much-needed shooting from the wing or power forward spot.
Inside the arc, he's even more effective, possessing a very solid functional handle that allows him to attack the basket and even kick out to open shooters with his improved passing game.
Whether Duke or Alabama lands him, one thing is for certain – Cedric Coward has first-team All-American potential next season.