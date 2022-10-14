Emoni Bates: Cleared and Ready to Get Career Back on Track

Just a few years ago, Emoni Bates was considered the next basketball phenom. He was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021 and was declared the next big thing on the front cover of Sports Illustrated as a 15-year-old, being compared to Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

Bates won Gatorade National Player of the Year as a sophomore, then reclassified after his junior season and headed to Memphis to play under Penny Hardaway. He was only 17 as a freshman in college, so had to play two seasons at that level before being draft eligible.

After an underwhelming freshman season filled with injuries, Bates decided it was time for a change. He transferred to Eastern Michigan in hopes of getting his basketball career back on track.

However, off the court issues were about to arise.

Less than a month ago, Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and "altering ID marks" on a firearm. A plea of not guilty was entered on Bates' behalf the next day.

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Bates would have these charges dropped and he would be cleared to return to campus classes.

"The Eastern Michigan University department of athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Emoni Bates' defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed," the university said in a statement. “In accordance with EMU athletics policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities.”

With this behind him, Bates will return to the team in preparation for the upcoming season. The next several months are pivotal for his career, as he looked to emerge as a first-round pick once again.

The 6-foot-9 wing has plenty of talent, it will just come down to his ability to put together a consistent season ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft and drown out the external noise.

