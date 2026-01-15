Evaluating Cameron Boozer’s Best NBA Fits

Duke's Cameron Boozer is not just one of the best freshmen in the country, but one of the best college basketball players period at just 18-years-old.

The 6-foot-9 forward is putting together a solid National Player of the Year campaign, averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, looking like a potential top pick in the process.

Boozer is an extremely malleable player, capable of impacting the game at nearly every facet. Though some NBA teams are sure to be in better position to amplify his talents that others. Below, we’ll touch on some of the better fits for Boozer, within reasonable distance of grabbing him in the top-three at the 2026 draft:

Indiana Pacers:

The Pacers feel like cheating, seeing as they’re fresh off a Finals appearance and more-so losing due to injury than anything, but after a 13-game losing-streak they currently have the second-best odds at the 2026 draft. And Boozer’s fit with this core is undeniable.

The Pacers play a run-and-gun style with several high-octane offensive players, including Tyrese Halibuton, Pascal Siakam and more. Boozer’s high-level passing and lightning-quick processing would be perfect in the front-court next to those weapons, and his ability to grab and go on the glass would likely be best served in Indiana.

The Pacers lost Myles Turner to Milwaukee over the offseason, and now have need for an interior enforcer. Boozer would have to play primarily at the five, though he’d be plug-and-play in Indiana’s system, as most players are.

Charlotte Hornets:

With fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel putting together a solid Rookie of the Year campaign, the Hornets are looking improved, though not enough to climb out of draft conversations. It seems they’ll need at least one more piece to really take off, and Boozer could be just that.

The Hornets have a strong 3-point attack with Knueppel, Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and more, and Boozer’s ability to facilitate, as well as stretch out beyond the arc himself would fit seamlessly.

Boozer would immediately improve the team’s interior presence with strength, touch and rebounding, functioning as a small-ball five, or even playing alongside players such as Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabate and more.

Washington Wizards:

Lost in the shuffle of the Trae Young trade is the fact Washington remains primed to nab a top pick at this year’s draft, holding the fourth-best draft odds.

While Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa seem more enticing from the Wizards’ perspective, Boozer offers a sneakily great fit in the frontcourt alongside Alex Sarr.

Sarr’s amid a breakout season, blocking over two shots per game while raising his offensive output to 17.3 points per game. His 7-foot frame allows him to play plenty of the five spot, though he has enough face-up prowess to fan out to the wing as well.

Boozer will be able to toggle between positions, which would work perfectly alongside Sarr. They could create mismatches on either side, and both extend beyond the arc. Additionally, the Wizards still lack a scoring and play-making boost, which Boozer would fill.