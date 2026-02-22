NBA Draft: Duke’s Cameron Boozer Shines Against Michigan Frontcourt

The Michigan frontcourt has been lauded as one of the best and most versatile in college basketball, and rightfully so given all of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara are likely to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

On Saturday evening, Duke’s Cameron Boozer methodically took them down, showing why he’ll not only be taken in the first round as well, but is likely to hear him name called within the first three.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke was one of the more anticipated games of the season, and it lived up to the hype with the Blue Devils outlasting the Wolverines narrowly, 68-63.

Boozer was the obvious catalyst, coming in with National Player of the Year hype as one of the best players on the best team’s in the country. He more than answered the call, scoring 18 points on 60% shooting, adding 10 rebounds, seven assists to just one turnover and two blocks.

He did some of everything in the scoring department, functioning on both sides of the pick-and-roll, drawing fouls, spotting up with strength-based driving, posting up when rarely matched up on a smaller player and even hitting a triple.

cameron boozer inverted pick and roll switches a small onto him, he dribbles behind the back, processes the help and finds the cutter. unbelievable passer on the move at this size pic.twitter.com/txUGiSonCr — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) February 22, 2026

Boozer's been billed as an adequately projectable scorer, despite averaging a blistering 22.8 points per game. His blend of strength and skill was on full display against Michigan, even against a 7-foot-3 big in Mara, which is important for the future.

Boozer’s passing tape was even better, largely leveraging his gravity to create for shooters and cutters. Doing so against as many as three NBA-level defenders was especially eye-popping, showing things he’ll likely be doing for the foreseeable future.

His one assist was especially notable, highlighting his quick-processing, and his defense held up fine considering who he was matched up against on a play-to-play basis.

All in all, it led to Michigan's second loss of the season.

For now, Boozer's stock likely continues to sit at third for most, though some that value feel for the game could value him at second or even first. NBA organizations looking for more immediate contributions, or those that value analytics, could certainly still look to take him with the top choice.

For now, the Blue Devils will continue to churn through what's been a great season in the ACC, while looking toward another potential Final Four run with Boozer at the helm.