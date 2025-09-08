Evaluating the Pacers’ Rebuild Through an NBA Draft Lens
The Indiana Pacers were one of the NBA’s biggest success stories last season.
Not only did they put together a solid regular season — winning 50 games behind its surging pace-of-play and stingy defense — they were also potentially the biggest postseason success, relative to their talent level.
With Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam leading a host of talented role players, Indiana was able to win the East, eventually falling in seven games to the now-champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Despite a runner-up finish, the Pacers are still a team to be studied, perhaps having done more with less than any other team in the league. Oddly enough, they’re one of a few recent rebuilds who did most of their work outside of the NBA Draft, trading much more than the likes of the Thunder, Rockets, Magic and others. Due to that, their moves and selections can be put under the microscope.
The current Pacers’ era effectively began with trading for Haliburton, who’s now the centrifugal piece which the team’s white-hot offense revolves around. They did so in February of 2022, sending off star Domantas Sabonis in exchange.
Indiana would then see another pivotal domino fall: the 2022 NBA Draft. With the No. 6 overall pick they would grab Bennedict Mathurin, who’s become a strong contributor offensively over the years. With the first pick of the second round they nabbed Andrew Nembhard, likely the most valuable player in the class relative where he was selected.
Last season, he averaged 10.0 points on 46% shooting, adding 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Next season, with Haliburton sidelined, he’s expected to be a huge part of the team, potentially offering Most Improved Player hype.
In 2023 the team grabbed Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard, both of which have become additive to the team’s success.
The organization has largely been built into a contender via its trades and signings, adding those like Siakam, Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith and more to the group.
With Indiana having amassed so much of its core in this way, its made its talent evaluation at the draft all the more impressive. Indiana came away with two of the 2022 class’s best talents, and has done solidly in other drafts.
Indiana's resurgance in the East has shown that even identifying top talent in just one draft can have a ripple effect on your success moving forward.