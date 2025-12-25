2026 NBA Mock Draft: First-Round Projections Entering Conference Play

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a blistering start.

The top-three in Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer continue to offer nightly fireworks, the point guard crop is shaping up to be the best in years, and several upperclassmen seem fit to offer the NBA immediate talent.

College teams now have just a few games left in non-conference play, before leagues like the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC and more will ramp up Non-conference doesn't offer the truest look at prospects, though it's given us plenty of information to work with.

The order for this mock draft has been determined via a Tankathon spin, and here's where things stand in the NBA Draft world as of Christmas Day:

Tankathon.com

1. Indiana Pacers: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

As of now, Kansas’ guard Darryn Peterson still feels like the highest-valued player among most scouts and NBA decision-makers, though BYU wing AJ Dybantsa has made his case in recent weeks.

Dybantsa is the only prospect of the top-three with claim to real, in-season development in the form of his recent six-game stretch. He’s scored a blistering 27.8 points per game on 66% shooting overall in that span, while showing growth in needed areas by adding 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

The Cougars’ competition hasn’t been the fiercest in recent weeks, though Dybantsa is looking more like a translatable offensive superstar with each game. Big 12 play, where BYU will face off against several of the top teams in the country, will be telling as to where Dybantsa stands.

Indiana’s jump to No. 1 could signal just how fluid things truly are. Peterson would help to fill out the backcourt alongside star Tyrese Haliburton, and Duke’s Cameron Boozer offers the winning attributes and quick-processing the team has valued before.

Ultimately, pairing Haliburton and co. with a fluid, offensive-minded wing like Dybantsa could be too tantalizing to pass up.

I haven’t stopped watching this, AJ Dybantsa is unreal for a freshman pic.twitter.com/BWW7yUMSor — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) December 23, 2025

2. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

After their recent lottery luck, the Wizards would be happy with any of the top-three prospects, though Peterson might fit the best given the team’s need for backcourt stardom.

Alex Sarr has emerged as a legitimate two-way player in Washington, and several other young Wizards are primed to develop into winning basketball players, though the franchise currently feels one major piece away.

Enter Peterson, who has one of the more polished overall skillsets we’ve seen in some time with handling, three-level scoring, play-making and defense.

Peterson has played in only four games this season, scoring 19.3 points on 42% 3-point shooting. He’s dealt with a lingering hamstring injury that saw him miss seven games in a row, and he exited his last game prior to overtime, and has since missed two more contests.

It’s clear that Peterson is a two-way star when on-court, though his top-tier counterparts revving up while he sits is sure to have an effect on his stock.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Boozer, Duke

The Hornets are the luckiest of the lottery teams in our Tankathon spin, jumping four spots to nab the last of the top-tier players in Boozer.

Where Dybantsa has growth and Peterson has hyper-efficiency, Boozer’s claim-to-fame will be his consistency and winning impact. He’s been steady as a rock for the Blue Devils so far, averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals en route to a likely National Player of the Year candidacy.

The sixth-ranked Blue Devils sit at 11-1 on the season, with Boozer seeing the bulk of the production in the driver’s seat.

The Hornets did well in drafting feel over physical tools at last year’s draft, and Boozer offers a mix of both with immense strength and rapid processing.

4. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

The Clippers have won two-straight games, taking down hopeful contenders in the Lakers and Rockets, though they still have more work to do to keep Oklahoma City away from a top pick.

LA’s unprotected first yields No. 4 here, where the Thunder nab North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, as all teams would.

Certain limitations are likely to keep Caleb Wilson from entering the top tier of players, though he’s well ahead of the rest of the field as the fourth-best prospect. At 6-foot-10 with skyward athleticism, he’s been unstoppable at the college level, averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks and steals apiece.

Wilson would immediately be the most toolsy and athletic player on plenty of teams, but especially the Thunder, who currently lack a real vertical spacer in the frontcourt. Additionally, his motor and solid passing skills highlight what OKC typically looks for.

5. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Kings fall two spots, though they’re likely happy to finally be near the top of the NBA Draft again. With the fifth pick, they grab Houston guard Kingston Flemings, likely the top riser in the class so far.

It’s tough to thrive in Kelvin Sampson’s Houston system as a young guard, but Flemings has taken that challenge head on. He’s averaging 15.3 points on 59% shooting, dishing 4.9 assists and nabbing 2.1 steals per game. He’s looked more like a fifth-year veteran than a true freshman.

Flemings is on the spindlier side, though his quick-twitch scoring and floaty defensive skills give him claim to being the best all-around guard in the class.

Sacramento currently doesn’t have a long-term guard on the roster, making Flemings a perfect fit.

6. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Led by forward Derik Queen, the Pelicans went on a five-game win-streak, hurting the Hawks’ draft chances in the process. Atlanta, still playing with house money, slips to No. 6 here and selects Kentucky big Jayden Quaintance.

Quaintance finally made his Kentucky debut days ago, immediately looking like the best player on the floor with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in just 17 minutes. He returned quicker than most thought from a major injury, and is as physically pro-ready as prospects come.

At just 17-years-old, Quaintance averaged 3.7 stocks per game for Arizona State, and won’t need to do much with the Wildcats to cement his defensive ability. Offensive improvement of any kind is likely to lock him into a top-10 selection.

Despite being somewhat undersized for a five, Quaintance has future All-Defensive upside as a shot-blocker and quick-mover in the frontcourt. Given other options, Atlanta takes the frontcourt defense they’ve needed for a few seasons now, despite a so-so offensive fit.

Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance made his debut today and didn't disappoint 😤



10 PTS | 8 REB | 2 BLK | 18 MINS



Quaintance is a game changer for this Kentucky squad pic.twitter.com/bRhwyCsmxI — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 20, 2025

7. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

The Nets, led by forward Michael Porter Jr., are now winners of six of their last nine, hurting their draft odds in the process. They’re still hovering in mid-lotto range presently, but will quickly be surpassed by others looking to nab top picks.

At No. 7, they swing on upside in Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr.

After a blistering start, Brown has cooled off somewhat, with his splits sinking to 38% shooting from the floor and 27% from three. Even still, teams will see a taller, 3-point heavy guard with plus-playmaking, and will value the process over results.

Brooklyn seems keen on positional size and feel, and the long-term version of Brown is just that as a guard who can handle, shoot and pass with ease.

8. Utah Jazz: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

The Jazz will be one of a few teams looking to climb the NBA Draft standings in the coming months, though they grabbed a few more wins than anticipated early. Losers of their last four, it seems they’re now back on track.

The Jazz don’t feel married to their current frontcourt, and Washington big Hannes Steinbach’s production feels worthy of a mid-lotto gamble.

The 6-foot-11 German-born center is averaging just under 18 points on 60% shooting, adding over 12 rebounds and two assists per game. He has secure hands, touch around the rim and is grabbing five offensive boards a game, signaling real offensive impact.

There are defensive concerns with Steinbach, almost all of which feel overblown given his size, feel and production right now for the Huskies, which includes a block and steal per game.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Labaron Philon, Alabama

Cooper Flagg’s ascendance might have something to say about the Mavericks’ current draft standing, though the best path forward is still for Dallas to leave with some talent this year.

Here they get a nice backcourt fit in Labaron Philon, who has aimed to be college basketball’s top returnee so far this season.

Philon has NBA size, a tight handle and, most importantly, has doubled his production from a season ago. He’s averaging just shy of 22 points per game, while raising his field goal and 3-point percentages by upward of 10%. He’s grabbing more rebounds, dishing more assists and hasn’t fallen off much in terms of defensive production.

Most simply, Philon feels like an easy all-around bet for NBA squads, especially one with a talent such as Flagg.

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

This could be a bit rich for Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, who started the season completely off NBA Draft radars, but is now rapidly rising with one-and-done-esque play for the Illini.

Through 12 games, the 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 46% overall. He’s not an explosive athlete, but has shown plenty of craft and a great handle.

Again, 10 is likely too high for Wagler given he’s only 12 games in, but it’s clear via his recent stretch that Brad Underwood is beginning to trust him as a play-maker. In his last four, he’s gone for 20.0 points per game on 50% shooting, with plenty of pro-level highlights.

Additionally, the fit with Portland is near-perfect, as he can operate as a ball-handler and play-maker, or simply shoot 44% from three on five attempts per game.

Illinois guard Keaton Wagler pick-and-roll buckets,



Not an explosive athlete, but crafty with great footwork and isn’t easily sped up. pic.twitter.com/kqOeH4y2Qr — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 23, 2025

11. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

It still feels up in the air whether the Milwaukee Bucks would make a lottery pick with Giannis Antetokounmpo in mind, though they’d be hard-pressed to pass on a player like Tennessee’s Nate Ament if given the chance.

The Bucks haven’t been able to gamble on a player such as Ament in a long time, given he was the No. 4 prospect on most boards coming into the season. His production is cooling off as physicality concerns rear their head, though he’s still managed 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, with the chance to improve in SEC play.

With size, fluidity and a perimeter-oriented game, Ament is likely to be valued as a great project by NBA organizations.

12. Memphis Grizzlies: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

At No. 12 are the Memphis Grizzlies, who could too be passed up by teams looking to get into the draft's lottery range. Despite their lengthy injury report, the Grizzlies next-man-up mentality and affinity hitting at the draft has made them better than expected.

At No. 12 they nab Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, who’s course-corrected to looking like the top collegiate basketball player in the country in recent weeks.

Lendeborg can do absolutely everything as a combo forward, averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with new-and-improved 3-point shooting, though his draft-age at nearly 24 will scare some off.

The Grizzlies nabbing Lendeborg is sure to be a popular fit, accounting for the organization’s love for production, and few past picks.

13. Chicago Bulls: Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

The Bulls are a hot-and-cold team, seeing win-streaks of five and four, as well as losing streaks of five and seven, making their draft spot hard to pin down. At No. 13, they miss out on some of the frontcourt pieces they likely covet, leading them to keep with the same line of thinking in Karim Lopez.

At 6-foot-9, Lopez offers Chicago some overlapping skills as its last few draft selections, though in areas they want like size, handling and improving defense.

He’s quietly putting together a much-improved season for the Breakers in the NBL, scoring more points, grabbing more rebounds, dishing more assists, playing better defense and shooting the ball drastically better.

The Bulls clearly aren’t using one draft selection to patch up the roster’s multiple holes, but they are building an identity moving forward. Lopez would offer an intriguing offensive weapon alongside Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, with room to continue growing elsewhere.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Cameron Carr, Baylor

The Spurs could stand to bolster their long-term frontcourt pieces next to Victor Wembanyama, though Baylor’s Cameron Carr is too interesting to pass up with the final lottery spot.

Carr played two non-factor seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor and exploding. He’s been a top producer in college basketball this year, averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Carr’s offense at 6-foot-5 is centered around his explosive high-flying and blistering 3-point shooting, both of which would be long-term ancillary needs next to a superstar like Wembanyama. Even more, his shot-blocking is legitimate for a wing, making him all the more dangerous in a Spurs-like system.

Cameron Carr early-season dunks,



2.3 per game in his first 10 games puts him in rare air at 6-foot-5: pic.twitter.com/aOmMN0l6FY — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 22, 2025

15. Miami Heat: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The Miami Heat are 1-8 in their last nine tries, potentially making for interesting mid-season decisions. Fifteenth overall they get Darius Acuff Jr., a polarizing player within draft circles.

Acuff’s collegiate production so far is undeniable: 18.9 points and 6.2 assists per game on 49% shooting overall and 43% 3-point shooting. Even more, he’s been a steadying presence for a good Arkansas team, handling the ball like a collegiate veteran.

Despite that, he hasn’t been quick to fly up mocks and boards, even while out-playing several of his lead guard counterparts to this point. There are some minor concerns regarding his size and athleticism, as well as the real-ness of his shooting, though at some point his production will have to outweigh those.

The Heat would likely be happy to gamble on one of the top point guards in the class in the middle of the first round, gleaning real value where they usually do.

Darius Acuff is shooting 58% on his floater so far,



Very real weapon for a very elite point guard. pic.twitter.com/SfXkRtEltU — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 22, 2025

16. Golden State Warriors: Koa Peat, Arizona

At No. 16 are the Golden State Warriors, who have seen an odd year as far as most go. They’re likely well below where they’d like to be at 15-15, still stuck between a few different timelines. Here they get Koa Peat, Arizona’s talented five-star freshman, as a long-term project.

After his blistering start to the season, Peat’s cooled somewhat in the production standpoint, though his near-14 points, five rebounds and three assists per game are still impressive for a Wildcat freshman. The bigger issue would be the continued lack of 3-point shooting — he’s failed to hit a single triple in 12 games on just six total tries.

Even still, his touchy mid-range could lead to shooting down the line, and his athleticism, feel and inside scoring punch are likely to be enough to draw teams in.

The Warriors haven’t been shy about taking non-shooting forwards before, and get a worthy test with Peat.

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Aday Mara, Michigan

The Hawks have already left with a frontcourt prospect at No. 6, and again look to bolster their front line here with Michigan’s Aday Mara.

Where Quaintance was slightly under-sized, Mara is anything but at 7-foot-3. The Michigan junior is averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in just 22 minutes.

Mara brings a traditional punch with interior scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking, but has some nice ball skills too that could make professional translation more seamless. He could roll alongside the Hawks' play-makers, and would offer a bit more rim-protection than they’ve seen in recent years, albeit in limited minutes.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Thomas Haugh, Florida

After grabbing a positionally versatile forward in the lottery, Memphis runs it back here at No. 18 with Florida’s Thomas Haugh, filling out the middle of their roster.

Haugh’s been among the more productive players in the country so far, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, playing some solid, though not flashy defense. After functioning as a role player on last year’s championship squad, he’s now taken on the bulk of the scoring load, doing so effectively.

Haugh’s shooting the 3-ball solidly on great volume, which will be a needed swing skill for NBA organizations to feel comfortable taking him.

19. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Braylon Mullins, UConn

In sticking with the high-feel theme for Charlotte, UConn’s Braylon Mullins would offer another connective shooter for the Hornets to pour into, with Kon Knueppel having taken off as an essential star.

Mullins started late due to injury, but has played three solid games for UConn now, offering high-floor scoring, positional rebounding, shooting and better-than-expected defense.

Mullins hasn’t yet popped at the collegiate level, though his archetype is highly sought-after at the pro-level, and he’s sure to have his fair share of suitors. Boozer and Mullins would be an especially great haul for Charlotte given the current roster.

20. OKC Thunder (via 76ers): Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

After grabbing Wilson fourth, the Thunder nab Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson at No. 20, one of the top upperclassmen in the country and a player easily placed within their system.

Jefferson has been an impact player at the college level for a few seasons now, but has leveled up in his senior year on one of the top teams in the country. The 6-foot-9 forward is scoring 17.7 points, grabbing 7.0 boards and swiping 1.4 steals, while scaling his passing up in a major way.

He’d fit solidly in Oklahoma City, sliding into a variety of roles with handling, downhill scoring, versatile passing and improving shooting. A truly middling forward is one of a few things OKC lacks, and they get two vastly different ones in this mock.

Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson has such great passing feel at 6-foot-9, averaging 5.0 assists with a 2.5 ATO.



Can do everything — transition, short-roll, while creating, pick-and-roll, posting up. Great accuracy. pic.twitter.com/R2iH6HKXoU — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 21, 2025

21. Toronto Raptors: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

The Toronto Raptors are one of the league’s top surprises this year, drafting at No. 21 after an 18-13 start to the year. They’re fairly forward-laden after years of overlapping selections, leading to some potential branching out this year.

Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou is one of the more physically imposing guard-slash-wings in some time, and will be a hard player to pin down stock-wise. He’s viewed as an offensive project overall, despite a scoring output of 18.5 points on 48% shooting.

There’s some merit to Yessoufou needing to carve out a translatable offensive niche, though his production will speak for itself, and teams will be willing to bet on his tools, impact and defensive floor. He’s averaging 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks through non-conference play.

22. Boston Celtics: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

The Celtics’ frontcourt has been a nice surprise this season, though Boston could certainly stand to continue building it out. At No. 22, they get one of the highest-value players in the class in Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II.

Ngongba has seen the sophomore leap many thought he could take, blooming his production to 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 65% overall. He’s been solid as Boozer’s frontcourt running mate, offering and interior punch on both ends with plus-passing.

Ngongba has a high floor in a variety of areas, and feels a perfect frontcourt match with such a potent Celtics’ roster.

23. OKC Thunder (via Rockets): Brayden Burries, Arizona

Oklahoma City uses their third and final pick on Arizona’s Brayden Burries, who is quickly revving up for the Wildcats.

After a slow start, the older true freshman has now scored 18.4 points on 57% shooting in his last seven games, shooting 39% on great volume beyond the arc. He’s of a sturdy point guard build, offering some of the best backcourt defense seen among freshmen so far.

Ajay Mitchell has emerged as a great secondary creator for OKC, though it feels like the team could still stand to add more alongside the championship core. Burries has been effective off-ball for Arizona, improving as a shooter, slasher and more, and could do the same for the Thunder.

Arizona’s Brayden Burries has got a serious shot to be one of the elite guards in college basketball this season



Burries a 6’4 guard has consistently gotten better throughout his HS tenure, while yes he’s older, he’s just really damn good



Gotten to the point where he’s a… pic.twitter.com/5R92x9lhqN — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) October 16, 2025

24. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Minnesota will chance a pick on Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz at No. 24, still searching for their point guard of the future.

Mike Conley’s production isn’t what it used to be, and the Rob Dillingham project has yet to work out for the Timberwolves, making the lead guard position somewhat moot for them presently. Stirtz would set out to change that, offering a sizable lead handler that could wear out the pick-and-roll, and hope to succeed off-ball alongside Anthony Edwards.

Stirtz won’t be a guard for every team and scheme, and some recent matchups have highlighted some creation concerns. Though his high-IQ, craft and ability to take care of the ball should lead him to be a first-round lock.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

The Lakers should perennially be on the lookout to pair Luka Doncic with play-finishers and stingy defenders, though their options are somewhat limited at this point in the draft, making a gamble on Neoklis Avdalas conceivable.

As a jumbo guard, Avdalas offers more on-ball funk than anything, with shot-making and some of the best passing in the class at 5.0 assists per game. Though the vision for an off-wing, a la Egor Demin, is certainly there.

He’s shooting a respectable 37% from three on 5.2 attempts per game, and his defense has looked stellar at the collegiate level, though there’s questions about pro translation on that end. Regardless, there’s likely worse ways to utilize a talent such as Avdalas than sticking him next to Doncic.

Neoklis Avdalas with his 2nd 30-point game of the season last night for Virginia Tech. Tough shotmaking was the theme, confidence started pumping, led to some heat check 3s and tough drives. Enticing combo of ball-handling, scoring versatility, playmaking. pic.twitter.com/fXkt2kHtdl — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) December 12, 2025

26. New York Knicks: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas has seen a mixed start for Arkansas this season, though the Knicks can stand to throw darts on potential rotational contributors with such a proven core.

Thomas is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a true freshman Razorback, shooting 37% overall and 33% from three. The efficiency obviously needs a boost — which isn’t likely to happen in the tough SEC — though the vision is there for Thomas to become a positive three-level scorer, off-ball passer and defender.

The Knicks are fine to chance that at No. 26, even if it takes some time for Thomas to get his legs under him.

27. Denver Nuggets: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

At No. 27, the Nuggets take Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr., hoping to pair a modern forward with Nikola Jokic.

Cenac was expected to be Houston’s top five-star, but some inefficiency and Flemings’ rise haven’t helped to paint a perfect case so far. At 6-foot-11, he’s scoring just 9.4 points on 49% shooting, and is struggling to assert himself physically as an inside scorer and defender.

On the flip-side, he’s about as perimeter oriented as bigs come, shooting 38% from three and offering face-up versatility inside the arc. The fully realized version of a player like Cenac could certainly thrive next to one of the best play-makers ever.

His stock has fallen plenty through non-conference play, but the upside is still tangible with Cenac, and Denver’s fine to spend a late-first.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

The Cavaliers have grabbed a few wins in a row, though they’re not out of the woods just yet at 17-14. They look a disinterested bunch as far as contention goes, with some questions being raised about the sustainability of the core.

Should Cleveland mix things up, moving on from Darius Garland would be the natural progression, and grabbing Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson would follow.

It’s not a 1-of-1 comparison, though Anderson’s 19.9 points per game on 49% shooting — including 44% 3-point shooting – can sometimes feel reminiscent due to size concerns. Regardless, Anderson is proving himself one of college basketball’s best guards this season, issuing 7.3 assists per game, too.

The Cavaliers need shooting in general, making Anderson’s skillset valuable, and pairing Donovan Mitchell with another guard has obviously seen some level of success.

29. Detroit Pistons: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

The East-leading Pistons draft at No. 29, bolstering their frontcourt with potential questions arising down the line. In the case they’re able to hang onto Jalen Duren, they grab a drastically different archetype in North Carolina's Henri Veesaar.

Veesaar’s fully broken out in his third season, averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 64% overall and 50% from three. The 7-footer is shooting the lights out on a nightly basis, which pairs well with his ability to roll on offense and move his feet on defense.

NBA teams will envision him as a workable center prospect if the 3-pointer continues to fall at a great rate, and he’d offer a brand new look for the surging Pistons.

30. Washington Wizards (via Thunder): Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

The Wizards finally got their franchise player with the second overall pick, clearing the runway for them to start drafting more veteran talents, starting with St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor.

At 6-foot-9, Ejiofor is an energetic, strength-based forward seeing a productive senior season for the Red Storm. He can score on the interior, is rebounding and passing at a great rate, all while blocking 2.5 shots per game.

Ejiofor is an interesting archetype, and will need to develop a few more perimeter skills to stick. But he could offer a solid compliment to Sarr in Washington’s frontcourt.