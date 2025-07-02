Evaluating Jase Richardson's Fit on the Orlando Magic
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson was a four-star recruit coming out of Columbus High School in Miami, ranked 35th overall in the country according to On3.
He had an impressive freshman season with the Spartans under legendary coach Tom Izzo, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc. His 57% effective field goal rate underlined his effiency from all levels of the floor.
Drafted 25th overall by the Orlando Magic, Richardson, whose father played for the franchise from 2010-2012, adds dynamic shooting, burgeoning playmaking, and ability in the pick-and-roll to a Magic team that has plenty of talent defensively, but needs spacing and creation on the offensive end.
So how does Richardson fit the mold for the Magic? For one thing, he adds three-point shooting abilty – the Magic ranked last in the NBA in 2024-25 in made threes per game. The offseason addition of Desmond Bane was obviously another strategy to remedy their blues from beyond the arc, but Richardson's ability as a connective passer with PNR potential makes him a fit alongside Bane as well.
He sported a true shooting percentage of 62.4%, a blistering number that was far-and-away the best of the guard grouping for the Spartans last year. He trailed only Szymon Zapala, a center, and Coen Carr, a forward that scores most of his points at the rim. Efficient scoring is a major staple of his game, and one of the primary reasons he's such a perfect match for the Magic's needs.
He also adds to Orlando's culture of defensive identity, despite standing at just 6-foot-2. He is an aggressive on-ball defender that can help create turnovers, and in turn, lead the team into transition. He averaged just shy of a steal per game with Michigan State, and even recorded 11 blocks over the course of the year, speaking to his ability on that end of the floor.
Ultimately, Richardson is the ideal fit for this roster for a multitude of reasons. The fact that he continues on the legacy of his father Jason Richardson is just a bonus; the on-court fit is perfect for both parties. Likely, Richardson will be a sixth man for a team that can use his scoring punch off of the bench, but if his playmaking can develop, he could find himself as a starter within the next couple of years.