Magic Rookie Could be Silver Lining with Injury News

On Saturday, it was reported that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a Grade 1 MCL contusion in his right knee, another setback in his successful on-court career.

He’s currently slated to be out indefinitely, with his timeline being determined by how he responds. Suffice it to say, it’s un-ideal for the Magic, who have seen this time and again with Suggs through his five-year career.

It’s especially bad timing given the team’s sluggish start in the Eastern Conference, and desperate need for wins to continue climbing the standings.

One small silver lining will be more minutes for rookie guard Jase Richardson, who’s already off to a hot start in Suggs’ absence.

At 6-foot-1, Richardson is somewhat undersized for a combo guard, though that didn’t stop him from impacting winning basketball at Michigan State. He was one of the higher-feel players selected in the 2025 draft class, offering efficient scoring, high-level passing and solid defense. Selected at No. 25 in last year's first round, he's been expected to offer all the same things for the Magic.

In Orlando’s Sunday bout with the Pacers, Richardson added 12 points on 56% shooting, with four assists to zero turnovers and one rebound. His scoring and passing boost was especially needed given the Magic won by just eight points.

He knocked down a catch-and-shoot triple, got into the mid-range, and assisted several of his star teammates, looking like a veteran player in the process.

“He was big time,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley following the game. “I thought he did a great job with his energy, his toughness, being able to push the pace.

“I just really love that he plays with a level of confidence and toughness about him throughout the entire night on both sides of the ball.”

The Magic would certainly prefer to have a veteran, defensive-minded guard such as Suggs' taking up the bulk of their backcourt minutes. Though early-career experience for Richardson is a plus. He's certain to be a part of the team's rotation down the line given his general addition to winning, and getting reps in now will allow him to reach his potential that much quicker.

On the season, Richardson is averaging just 5.3 points on 49% shooting, with 1.3 rebounds and assists across 11 minutes per game. Though he's certain to see a boost the rest of the season, seeing 27 minutes on Sunday.