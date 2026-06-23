Evaluating the Draft Pick Haul the Bucks Received from the Heat in the Giannis Trade

On Monday evening, the long-awaited Giannis Antetokounmpo trade finally came to fruition, with the longtime Bucks star being sent to the Miami Heat.

The trade has loomed large over the NBA for several seasons now, with Milwaukee falling out of contending favor despite the superstar still being in his prime years. Most recently, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points on 62% shooting, adding 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

For weeks now, there’s been a reported framework between the Bucks and Heat, though the Celtics emerged in the last few days as a legitimate candidate. Miami was ultimately able to push the deal across the finish line, sending out a massive package.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat will be sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first round picks — one of which includes the No. 13 pick at the upcoming 2026 draft — as well as one pick swap and one second rounder. In exchange, the Heat will get Antetokoumpo and forward Bobby Portis.

Charania quickly made the pick details available following the trade: Milwaukee will be getting unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, in addition to a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-rounder.

The Heat are sending to Milwaukee unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033 along with No. 13, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-rounder, according to sources.



The trade does not include any additional teams -- it is a one-to-one move, sources said -- but both the Heat… https://t.co/qsxVhBh9gp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

We’ve seen truly blockbuster deals executed at the highest level several times in the last few seasons. But how did the Bucks actually do in terms landing draft capital? The answer is about as well as they could have.

Firstly, landing No. 13 at the upcoming draft is big. They will now have flexibility in packaging to go up from No. 10, or could simply stay pat and pick at both spots. The draft is a deep one, with real talent throughout the lottery and beyond.

Secondly, three firsts and a future swap are solid, all things considered. Picks aren’t as valuable as they once were given the new lottery rules, which features more luck than ever before. Though the Heat’s future picks aren’t foolproof given how top-heavy the roster is now with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. The Heat had reportedly been stingy with future assets, though it seemed the apparent Celtics leverage helped Milwaukee nab a few more selections.

Those picks aren't guaranteed to be good. Miami has done more with less than nearly any other team in recent memory. Though there's always a chance the Bucks could net solid players, espedcially considering how far out the 2031, 2032 and 2033 NBA Drafts are.