Final 2025 NBA Draft Standings Following Tiebreakers
On Monday, five ties among teams with the same regular season record were decided by random drawings to determine their order at the 2025 NBA Draft lottery or the NBA Draft.
While the difference in odds from one spot to the next is usually minuscule, teams would always rather have the highest odds available heading into a fairly important ’25 draft lottery. One featuring the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe and more.
Additionally, teams outside the draft officially learned where they would be selecting.
In the lottery, the Phoenix Suns won the tie-breaker with the Portland Trail Blazers, meaning they’ll assume the ninth best odds, and Portland the tenth. Unfortunately for Phoenix, the pick conveys to Houston regardless. The Mavericks won over the Bulls, assuming the No. 11 odds, opposed to No. 12.
Outside of the lottery, the Grizzlies won out over the Warriors and Bucks, meaning the Wizards will select at No. 18. The Nets will select at No. 19 via Milwaukee, and the Heat via the Warriors at No. 20.
Lastly, the Lakers won the tie break over the Nuggets, Pacers and Clippers. All in all, the Hawks will select at No. 22, followed by Indiana, the Magic picking via Denver at No. 23, and the Thunder picking at No. 24.
The NBA Draft Lottery is up next in the NBA Draft sphere, taking place on Monday, May 12 at 6:30 or 7 p.m.
The full lottery order can be found below:
1.Utah Jazz
2. Washington Wizards
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. New Orleans Pelicans
5. Philadelphia 76ers
6. Brooklyn Nets
7. Toronto Raptors
8. San Antonio Spurs
9. Phoenix Suns (Rockets)
10. Portland Trail Blazers
11. Dallas Mavericks
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Sacramento Kings
14. Atlanta Hawks (Spurs)