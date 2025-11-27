Former No. 3 Pick Carrying Rockets Without Superstar

The 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t seen as a loaded one, sandwiched between what many thought were two all-time classes. But many still expected No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard to excel for the Rockets.

Fresh off a mightily surprising season with Kentucky, many thought Sheppard would immediately translate to the NBA, offering shooting, some high-IQ defense and connective passing. Despite that, Sheppard struggled in his debut season, averaging just over 12 minutes, with 4.4 points on 35% shooting overall.

While it took some time — as it usually does for NBA guards — Sheppard is now becoming what many thought he could be in Year 2.

Sheppard got off to another slow start in facing the defending champion OKC Thunder, but has since found his groove in the association. Wednesday night, he was vital in mounting a 14-point comeback versus Golden State, helping Alperen Sengun with Houston largely undermanned.

With Kevin Durant out, Sheppard led the team in scoring with 31 points, hitting 12 of his 25 attempted shots. No other Rocket even eclipsed 20 points, as Houston took down the Warriors, 104-100.

He rose high for quick-fire 3-pointers, slashed to the mid-range, facilitated for teammates with five assists, and was even double-teamed by some of the Warriors’ best defenders late in the game, signaling just how well he was playing in the important NBA Cup game. In true do-it-all fashion, he also managed to add nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

On the season, Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points on 50% shooting, hitting 47% of his 5.8 3-pointers attempted per game. Suffiice it to say, his production has seen a massive boost from his rookie season, and he's arrived just in time for Houston.

The Rockets' lead guard in Fred VanVleet suffered an offseason ACL tear prior to the season, and while Sheppard hasn't been able to step in and fully replicate his production, his shooting and play-making has certainly helped.

Sheppard's name was also thrown around in plenty of trade scenarios following his lackluster first season, but it's clear now that Houston would certainly rather hang onto the former top-three pick given he fills a variety of roles so easily.

With Sheppard helping to lead the charge, the Rockets lead the NBA in 3-point percentage at 42%, a far cry from their measly 35% last season.

Sheppard still has a ways to go in becoming a Playoffs' level player, especially on the defensive end. But he's proven he belongs on the NBA court in a short time in Year 2.