Gabriele Procida and Tarik Biberovic Are Two Stashes To Monitor this Season

Despite the loss, Gabriele Procida (🇮🇹 F, '02) had a career night vs Crvena Zvezda Belgrade:

25 PTS (EL career high)

10/16 FG

7 REB

1 AST

3 STL

2 BLK

34 PIR

Procida was named the 2023-24 EuroLeague Rising Star, The Jazz own his draft rights