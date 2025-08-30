Which Young Prospects will Survive the Current Utah Jazz Rebuild?
The Utah Jazz are coming off a lackluster 2024-25 season, but after landing a top five selection in the 2025 class, there is reason for optimism in Salt Lake City.
Even aside from Ace Bailey, Utah's top pick in this summer's draft, the Jazz have a few interesting players on the roster that could survive the team's current rebuild.
As every team improves following a few years at the bottom of the standings, players who previously had roles in the rotatation could be waived or traded as the front office imrpoves the team's roster.
Here are a few players from recent draft classes who have shown flashes, but need to have a big year in 2025-26 to prove they deserve a spot in Utah long term.
Kyle Filipowski
Filipowski had a solid rookie season for the Jazz after being taken with the No. 32 selection in the 2024 class.
During his first year with Utah, the second-round pick averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 50.2% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
The Duke product had a remarkable performance at the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League, tallying 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in three contests. Filipowski also shot 56.1% from the field and 39.1% from deep over the summer.
Keyonte George
During his second season with the Jazz, George averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-4 guard was picked No. 16 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, and has turned in two solid seasons for Utah. To become a more viable long term piece for the Jazz, though, George needs to improve his effieincy and become a better defender.
With Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and others departing from Utah over the offseason, George should get even more opportunity in 2025-26.
Cody Williams
The younger brother of All-NBA honoree Jalen Williams, Cody was selected even higher in the draft than Jalen.
The former five-star prospect struggled as a rookie, but still had a few bright moments during his debut campaign. Williams also played two games in the G League during the 2024-25 campaign, dominating both contests
After averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, the No. 10 pick in 2024 had a solid showing in the summer league and could be poised for a bounce back year.
