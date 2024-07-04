Golden State Warriors Could Look to Newest Rookie for Minutes
Without a first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors needed to get creative. And that they did, ultimately selecting Quinten Post with the No. 52 overall pick.
At 7-foot, Post offers an intriguing blend of a skills for a center-forward hybrid. He played five full collegiate seasons, beginning with two years at Mississippi State before finishing his career out with three seasons at Boston College.
Most recently, he poured on 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51% overall and 43% from beyond the arc on over three attempts.
Suffice it to say, Post has a skillset built for the modern NBA, and more specifically the Warriors, led by Steph Curry, Draymond Green and more.
Despite a current logjam in the frontcourt, Post could be set to see rotational minutes as early as next season. Golden State has long used cheap frontcourt help to build around their stars, and Post as a floor-stretcher and potential rim-protector could do just that. The Boston College to NBA jump will surely be a big one, but the gravity emanating from Curry has caused immediate success for many.
The team would likely need to offload at least one contract in order for the 24-year-old rookie to see time, but there’s a chance the team does in order to bring in another star next to Curry. If he’s unable to find a plethora of minutes in the 2024-25 NBA season, he’ll undoubtedly get his chance with the Warriors in the coming seasons.
