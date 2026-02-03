Grizzlies Grab Picks, Enter Rebuild with Blockbuster Trade

The NBA trade floodgates are officially open, with teams finally making deals and rumors continuing to fly on where the league’s star players will land.

The Grizzlies and Jazz were the first team to send through a true blockbuster. Per a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Memphis is trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to Utah in exchange for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

The trade was a shock, as the Cavaliers’ pursuit of James Harden has been the most talked-about potential deal in the last several hours. But the Jazz and Grizzlies went under-the-radar to get a trade done. Jackson now makes a star forward duo with Lauri Markkanen in Utah, and the Grizzlies officially kick off their rebuild following the trading of Desmond Bane over the offseason.

Memphis currently stands at 19-29 on the season, with no real pathway toward becoming a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. It's been widely speculated that they could move on from their core, and that seems to be the case as they now position themselves for a fresh start.

The team has drafted solidly over the last handful of seasons, grabbing talents such as Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells and more, and will now be able to position themselves for even better picks with their proven scouting.

"The move signals a full rebuild for the Grizzlies around its promising young core and now as many future first-round picks as any team in the NBA," Charania said in a follow-up tweet.

The essential next step will be the dealing of former All-Star Ja Morant, who has also been a widely talked-about trade target this season. There's been friction between Morant and the team's head coach, and he could've been a potential sell regardless of the team's stance. Now, it feels like a forgone conclusion a Morant deal will happen in the next several hours.

With the trade, Memphis now owns 13 first-round picks in the next seven years, tying the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets in terms of draft assets. Picks have become valuable currency for the league, and entering a fresh start with a cache of them is an essential must in the modern NBA.

Per Jake Fischer, the Grizzlies will be receiving the most favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah in 2027, the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick, and Phoenix's 2031 first. LA's pick will likely land somewhere in the mid-to-late range, with the others having opportunites to be high or low depending on those team's outcomes.