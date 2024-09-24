Grizzlies Superstar Has High Praise for Rookie Big Man
The Memphis Grizzlies will be one of the most interesting teams in the NBA after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign that was off the rails before the ball was even tipped seeing drama, injuries and poor play seeing a team ready for the offseason by Christmas.
Though, many - including this scribe - project a massive bounceback for the Beale Street Ballers who have enough talent to compete for home court advantage in the rough and tumble Western Conference.
Memphis made one of the biggest splashes in the 2024 NBA Draft, grabbing Purdue Boilermaker big man Zach Edey in a move that pairs him next to Jaren Jackson Jr. to sure up the front court.
Last week, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant spoke with beat writer Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal in which the two discussed rookie big man.
"Definitely rookie of the year," Morant said of his expectations. "I think easily, too." He said he wasn't surprised to see Edey perform well in workouts, but it was an encouraging sign. Morant prides himself on summer workouts that he refers to as "boot camp," and Edey held his own.
"For him to come in and say he wants to work out with me and then getting through the workout throughout the whole week, it was big-time for him," Morant said. "It made me excited to have him on the team. His skill set is even much better," Cole Writes.
This exchange with Morant and Cole illustrates what Jackson Jr. said on a podcast earlier this month and should be an indication of how large of a role Edey can expect in his rookie year.
