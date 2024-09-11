Grizzlies Rookie Praised by Teammate During Runs
The Memphis Grizzlies had a disappointing season in 2023-24 littered with drama, injuries and losses. After the 2024 NBA offseason, the Grizzlies are recharged and have a bolstered roster ready to climb the Western Conference mountain as they are not too far removed from sitting atop with regular season dominance.
This offseason, the biggest addition to the Grizzlies roster was top-ten pick Zach Edey who seems poised to inject himself into the Memphis starting lineup and play heavy minutes sooner rather than later to accompany a core that enjoys a return from Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. who all spent time on the mend a year ago.
As the NBA season draws closer, teams have begun getting together for pre-training camp pick up runs either in their home market or meeting up in various places. Jackson Jr. revealed on the Chris Vernon show that Memphis has began in market pick up runs where he is impressed with his new rookie big man.
“He is great. I want him to do his own roll out of everything, I can’t just come out here and say he did this, this and this. I can’t say he did all this. The things that you thought maybe he wasn’t able to do but [he did]…great feel, very vocal able to talk through the game. The dude won player of the year twice. He got it," Jackson Jr. said.
If Edey can shoot, as Jackson Jr. alludes to in this clip, then it changes the dynamic of what Memphis can be this season in a big way.
