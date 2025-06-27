Hawks, Hornets and Wizards Were Big Winners at 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft and unofficial start to the NBA offseason has been full of surprises, including unexpected draft picks and significant trades made prior to the draft.
While no one truly knows how these trades and players will turn out, we look at three teams that have already improved their future outlooks this offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks made the most significant trade of the 2025 NBA Draft, moving back ten spots from No. 13 to No. 23 and acquiring a potential lottery pick in a talented 2026 NBA Draft class.
At No. 23, the Hawks still managed to select Asa Newell. The former Georgia Bulldog was extremely productive as a freshman this past season, meeting the Productive Young Athlete query (77% stick rate). However, other scouts question if he has a true NBA-skill and wonder if he's better suited as a 4 or 5. Regardless, he'll likely see significant run early on for the Hawks.
Even more impressive, the Hawks acquired Kristaps Porzingis via trade earlier this week. Atlanta's new General Manager has begun his Hawks tenure with a handful of positive moves.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets had a draft that could change the trajectory of their team, likely securing four true NBA players. They added an elite shooter and overall offensive weapon in Kon Knueppel, another knockdown shooter in Liam McNeeley, a physical point-of-attack defender and elite athlete in Sion James, and a 7-foot-1 center in Ryan Kalkbrenner. From an overarching view, Charlotte managed to add point-of-attack defense, incredible shooting gravity, and someone to replace some of Mark Williams' lost minutes immediately.
Additionally, the pick used to select McNeeley was acquired via trading Mark Williams -- a trade in which Charlotte secured an additional 2029 first round pick in the process.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards have been making moves so far this offseason. Prior to the draft, the Wizards traded away Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 overall pick for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick. Through this trade, Washington accomplished two main things: they acquired additional veteran leadership (alongside Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart) to help guide a young, talented team and are now projected to have $100M in cap space in 2026. In a league now strategizing around the second apron, optionality is the name of the game.
The Wizards then drafted an elite shooter in Tre Johnson, a high-upside 6-foot-8 scoring wing in Will Riley, and an all-around experienced wing in Jamir Watkins. Additionally, Washington signed Kadary Richmond to an Exhibit-10 contract.
Honorable Mentions: Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and the Oklahoma City Thunder