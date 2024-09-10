Hornets Nab Upside Guard in Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft Cycle is starting to ramp up as the college basketball season draws near. With Mock Drafts flying out hot and heavy for the first wave of preseason prognosticating, NBA Draft expert Derek Parker took his first stab at a mock draft for the loaded 2025 class.
In this mock draft, Parker used Tankathon to shake out a draft order which saw the Charlotte Hornets land at No. 6, where they were still able to capture one of the best players in the class.
"The Hornets make an easy decision in adding Ace Bailey to their growing crop of talent. The No. 2 player in per rsci and tons of experts No. 2 projected overall pick," Parker said "Bailey is a 6-foot-9 forward who will showcase his already NBA jump shooting alongside [Dylan] Harper next year at Rutgers."
Though, he might not be a slam dunk for a top pick as once thought depending on what he shows at Rutgers during this season.
"He has a really bouncy game, is a pretty advanced shot maker and has the length to excel at both ends. Overall I think Bailey is really going to have to pair down his shot-making and decision-making to really contend for one of those top two spots," Parker explained.
