Houston’s Kingston Flemings is Catching Eyes in NBA Draft Space

The Houston Cougars were picked as one of the top teams in college basketball this season, not only due to their bevy of talented returnees, but also its trio of five-star freshman.

Big Chris Cenac Jr. was expected to be the best of the bunch, offering a modern big man with the ability to defend and stretch the floor. Most had Isiah Harwell just behind, as a well-framed wing who can fill it up from beyond the arc.

Point guard Kingston Flemings wasn’t picked by many as a player that would earn immediate NBA Draft acclaim, but he’s rapidly shot through the ranks with his early-season play for the Cougars.

At 6-foot-4, Flemings doesn’t have premier size or athletic skill at guard, but is certainly passable in both areas. The San Antonio, TX, native ranked No. 15 in the class per RSCI, behind both Cenac at No. 6 and Harwell at No. 12.

Despite that, his general feel and skill have helped him to look like one of college basketball’s best freshmen so far this season. And it’s already been hard to stand out in such a loaded class.

Through seven games, Flemings is averaging 17.3 points per game, having gone for 18-plus in all but two contests. Additionally, he’s added around five assists per game, play-making for others as well.

Most recently, Flemings was able to scored a season and game-high 25 points against No. 17 Tennessee, though the Cougars ultimately fell in a tight contest, 76-73. The freshman has looked a highlight reel versus Towson and Oakland, and it was good to see that same success carry over to a ranked team, despite Houston’s loss.

Flemings got downhill with ease, using his quick first step and acceleration to gain easy advantages around the rim. He also nailed both spot-up and self-created triples, and even had a cross-court dime that will have NBA franchises salivating.

Houston freshman Kingston Flemings is a STAR 💫



Flemings had 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in a tough loss against Tennessee pic.twitter.com/sR7drFBk03 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 26, 2025

Flemings projects to be a true point guard at the next level, as he has a creative enough handle and good enough passing and play-making instincts to lead offense. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson has already let him initiate plenty of offense with the Cougars, which is easier said than done as a freshman, and speaks to Fleming's current ability.

The 2026 NBA Draft class already has a myriad of talented guards, and Flemings seems keen on adding his name to the list in what could be his lone season at Houston.