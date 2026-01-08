BYU's NBA Prospect Trio Shines in Win Over Arizona State

As we enter the early stages of conference play, signalling the halfway point of the college basketball season, it's becoming increasingly clear that BYU is a legitimate contender for a deep run in March. The No. 9 team in the country has been on a roll, with a 14-1 record.

The Cougars picked up a 104-76 blowout victory over Arizona State on Wednesday, and it was the perfect opportunity for their 'Big Three' to cement themselves.

AJ Dybantsa is the head honcho of the operation, but he had somewhat of a laid-back game compared to the other two BYU stars. In 30 minutes, the potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick put up 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 7-for-13 from the field.

Dybantsa is at his best within the arc, showing off a midrange jumper and attacking the basket, but he managed to shoot 2-for-5 from three. The 6-foot-9 wing got baskets off the dribble and the catch.

Projected no. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa against ASU:



23 PTS | 7-13 FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/5bL0bKxDVw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 8, 2026

Richie Saunders is the second star for the Cougars, but was the game's top performer. The sniper recorded 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals on a ridiculous 10-for-13 shooting from the field, knocking down six triples.

Saunders has all the traits you'd want in a late-round prospect. His quick release and movement around the perimeter set him up for easy threes, but he also has the frame and IQ to compete at the next level, being 6-foot-5 with an estimated 6-foot-9 wingspan.

Against the Sun Devils, the senior knocked down his fair share of deep shots, but he also did a good job of attacking the basket and scoring off the dribble. His first step and smooth touch were on display.

BYU guard Richie Saunders with a career-high tonight in BYU's blowout win over Arizona State:



31 PTS

8 REBS

3 ASTS

2 STLS

10-13 FG

6-8 3PT

5-5 FT



Not only is Saunders one of the best shooters in country, but he does all the little things it takes to win a game. He doesn't get… pic.twitter.com/hpQgY7sFH1 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 8, 2026

The final BYU star was Robert Wright III, who has been averaging an impressive 17 points and 5.4 assists per game this season. While he is an impressive facilitator, the sophomore has also been an elite scorer for a highly touted offense. Against Arizona State, he notched 27 points and four assists.

Wright has taken major steps in shooting the deep ball over the last month or so. He's currently knocking down threes at a 47.5% clip this season, taking 4.1 per game.

Robert Wright III has shot 40% or better from the 3-point line in 11 consecutive games.



He is on a 13-game streak with at least one made 3-pointer, and has made multiple 3s in 11 of 15 games played for BYU. pic.twitter.com/uzB1d0w65T — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) January 8, 2026

BYU isn't just about AJ Dybantsa; the Cougars have legitimate weapons to go far in the NCAA Tournament, whether it be young stars or veteran experience.

While Dybantsa is the projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2026 NBA Draft, Saunders and Wright are proving they could get drafted as well, potentially within the top 40.