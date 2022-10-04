How to Watch: Victor Wembanyama Versus Scoot Henderson

Two of the NBA Draft’s potentially best-ever prospects are set to face off in an exhibition grudge match: Victor Wembanyama of the Metropolitans 92 and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite.

Projected to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively, Wembanyama and Henderson possess vastly different skillsets.

Wembanyama, of the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, is a 7-foot-5 frenchman who has taken the NBA Draft circle by storm. With a lengthy frame and preternatural ball skills for his size, Wembanyama is likely the most intriguing prospect many have ever seen.

On the flip side, Henderson is a 6-foot-2, above-the-rim guard with elite burst, athleticism and creativity as a ball-handler. There have been shades of Henderson’s game in former prospects: Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox. And Henderson’s archetype as a primary guard could leave NBA general manager’s and scouts salivating.

While there's plenty of time left before now and draft night 2023, a matchup of this proportion could hold major implications still. This type of game will stick in most people minds better than others.

Here’s how to watch the first matchup between the two NBA Draft titans:

Where:

ESPN2

NBA App

When:

9 p.m. CST

