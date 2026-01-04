Isaiah Evans Showcases Elite Scoring, Propels Duke to Win vs. Florida State

Cam Boozer is undoubtedly the star of Duke this season, in contention for National Player of the Year honors. However, the Blue Devils' biggest individual performance in their 91-87 win over Florida State came from a different player.

In a back-and-forth contest on Saturday, it was Isaiah Evans who stepped up in the scoring department. dropping 28 points, three rebounds, a steal and two blocks. The 6-foot-6 wing shot 8-for-17 from the field and 6-for-14 from three, with the most shots he's taken in a game this season.

With the score tied at 42 apiece after the first 20 minutes, Evans turned it up in the second half, getting five of his eight made field goals and four of his six threes in that stretch. He was a sniper from the corner, as that's where 12 of his 28 points came from. He also dropped a clutch seven points in the final four minutes.

Evans also did a solid job of attacking the basket, managing to dish an assist to Boozer while getting to the free-throw line for six attempts.

The sophomore also showcased his potential as a 3&D wing, using his 6-foot-10 wingspan to swat two shots and grab a steal in 33 minutes.

Evans is currently ranked 27th on Draft Digest's 2026 NBA Big Board, one spot under fellow teammate Cayden Boozer and one above Thomas Haugh (Florida). He's one of five Blue Devils featured in the top 30, and one of six on the big board (60 prospects).

Given more of a role compared to his freshman season, Evans' length, shooting and defensive potential make him an intriguing prospect at 20 years old. He isn't much of a ball handler in Jon Scheyer's offense, but positions himself well for perimeter shots, and isn't afraid to get inside the arc for midrange and paint looks.

Duke, the No. 6 team in the country, is now 13-1 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play. The Blue Devils have a legitimate shot at a National Championship after falling short last season with the three-headed monster of NBA lottery picks: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach.

With an even deeper rotation, highlighted by the Boozer twins, Evans and others, they have a great mix of veteran leadership and potential in the youth. Keep an eye on this group in terms of where each player could end up in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.