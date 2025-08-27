Draft Digest: 2026 NBA Draft Big Board
The NBA Draft is an annual opportunity to acquire young, cornerstone pieces for the future. That's what makes the 2026 NBA Draft so exciting, as there are three players at the top of the class that could be potential generational talents.
This class is headlined by Duke's Cam Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybantsa. Each of the three has a real shot at being the top overall pick, and all three have what it takes to be the face of a franchise next season. But the talent doesn't stop there, because beyond that trio, this is a loaded group of prospects across the board with new one-and-done freshman and a solid class of returning players at the collegiate level.
But which prospects are the best and how to they rank?
The Draft Digest team has already been covering this class for more than two years, and our current big board based on that analysis and scouting has been released.
[2026 NBA Big Board Coming Soon....]