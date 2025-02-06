Jamal Shead Impresses with Near Double-Double for Raptors
In a game that saw the Raptors down 23 points in the second half, Jamal Shead led the team to a gritty comeback as they were able to cut the deficit to one with 3:17 left in regulation. Despite falling short to a championship-level Knicks team, this game was extremely encouraging for Raptors brass as their rookie point guard showed why he should be a part of their future plans.
Shead finished the game with a career-high 16 points, nine assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes of action. He also finished a team-high +10 in a game the Raptors lost by 6. Shead controlled the game for the Raptors down the stretch with his impressive playmaking ability that gave the Knicks trouble. He pushed the pace for the Raptors getting the ball down the floor quickly for transition buckets and throw-ahead passes to teammates sprinting the floor. Shead beat all five Knicks players down the floor by himself on multiple occasions and was able to make plays for others when he drew two defenders.
The 6-foot-1 guard used his speed and aggression to bring the Raptors back in what seemed like a lost game at one point. In the halfcourt, the game appeared to slow down for Shead as came off ball screens with pace and constantly found the open man whether that was the roller or a teammate on the perimeter for a catch-and-shoot three. He played like a seasoned-veteran making play after play for the team as the game was hanging in the balance. His decision-making was on-point all game as shown by his nine assists to only two turnovers.
Shead has been solid on the defensive side of the ball, but will need more time to adjust to the NBA level on that end. Even though he is a small guard, he was known as an extremely high-level defender at Houston and earned Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and two conference Defensive Player of the Year awards which is remarkable for a player of his stature. He plays with a toughness and aggression that can't be taught, and couples that with a high IQ that will help him continue to carve out a bigger role as his career progresses.
Even with Tuesday night's loss, the Raptors have been playing much better basketball as of late having won eight of their last eleven games. This group is in no rush to win now, but it is important for them to continue to grow as a team and develop their young talent. Shead is one of their four rookies who will have the chance to earn a spot with this team long-term if he continues to show his value on both sides of the ball that may remind some Raptors fans of a couple small guards that helped them win a lot of games a few years back.
