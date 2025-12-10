Jalen Brunson Hilariously Avoids Gambling Question as Knicks Head to Vegas for NBA Cup
The Knicks defeated the Raptors in the Eastern Conference knockout round of the NBA Cup on Tuesday night, thereby punching their ticket to this weekend's semifinal round in Las Vegas.
So in light of the trip to Sin City, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was asked after the win to share with the media his favorite Vegas table game. But Brunson very wisely (and hilariously) dismissed the question, likely due to the federal gambling investigation that has rocked the league in recent months.
"I don't gamble," Brunson replied. "Probably a good thing I don't gamble, right? Probably shouldn't say anything about gambling," he concluded, with a smile.
That's some good media training right there.
Watch that below:
In October, federal agents arrested then-Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Heat guard Terry Rozier in separate but related cases pertaining to a wide-ranging sports gambling investigation. In mid-November, it was reported that the NBA was also requesting cell phones and documents from multiple teams as part of its own inquiry.
So Brunson's denial on Tuesday, whether or not he was telling the truth, was probably the right move.
He finished that game with 35 points, three rebounds and four assists, and he'll certainly look to replicate that point total when New York takes on the Magic in the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 13.