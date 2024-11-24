Jared McCain Blossoming, Confident With Another 30 Point Game
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers earned a 113-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Wins have been hard to come by in the City of Brotherly Love. The 76ers with their new core haven't found a groove or even the hardwood in most cases. Though, thanks to the lackluster Eastern Conference, even with a 3-12 record the 76ers are not sunk.
Philadelphia has the benefit of their star rookie guard Jared McCain. The Duke product with an electric personality that matches who he is on the floor has came out of the gates dominating. In this NBA Cup win for Philly, McCain posted 30 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and went 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.
"I am Rookie of the Year!" McCain exclaimed going into the huddle after a timeout during this contest. He fessed up to the lipreading in the postgame press conference. He is also not wrong.
For the 76ers to climb out of his hole and give Joel Embiid and Paul George another chance to change their playoff legacy it is going to take more nights like this from McCain. He has checked all the boxes early on, averaging 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and over half a steal per game -while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 42 percent from beyond the arc and 97 percent at the charity stripe.
