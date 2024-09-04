NBA Draft

Kansas Jayhawks: Bill Self Tabs Zeke Mayo as Breakout Player in 2024-25

The Kansas Jayhawks could see Zeke Mayo be a breakout player and play his way into the 2025 NBA Draft.

Rylan Stiles

South Dakota State's guard Zeke Mayo (2) takes a deep breath before shooting the free throw during the second half on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
South Dakota State's guard Zeke Mayo (2) takes a deep breath before shooting the free throw during the second half on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Kansas Jayhawks are hoping to have a bounce back season and a deep tournament run during the 2024-25 campaign, with an influx of new players there is plenty of excitement around Lawrence, KS. Recently, Bill Self opened up about how his team is performing, even tabbing a breakout player.

“I like our roster. I do,” The Jayhawks bench boss said on Seth Davis’ Bleacher Report podcast last week before diving into his breakout candidate.

The Kansas Jayhawks legend quickly pointed to South Dakota State transfer and local product Zeke Mayo as his pick for a breakout season, even tabbing him as the best player so far in the preseason.

“The one player that doesn’t get talked about that’s probably been our best player so far is Zeke Mayo of South Dakota State, a local kid from here in town,” Self said “He can shoot the ball, can handle, can play the point. He’s good."

A year ago, Mayo averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 stocks per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 39 percent from beyond the arc, 82 percent from the charity stripe and take home All-Submit conference honors.

Entering his fourth season of college basketball, perhaps this late bloomer could make his way into the second round of the loaded 2025 NBA Draft class with his skillset.

