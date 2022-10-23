Keegan Murray, Other Rookies Impress in Saturday Slate

In his first NBA action, rookie Keegan Murray impressed with a veteran-like showing for the Sacramento Kings.

After missing the first two games due to COVID-19 protocols, Murray ignited in his first contest, scoring 19 points, grabbing five boards and dishing two assists in 33 minutes off the bench for the Kings.

Murray, selected fourth overall, kicked off his rookie of the year campaign with a bang on Saturday night.

Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin, who not only looks like the Rookie of the Year but rather a bonafide star through three games, also had another promising showing.

Mathurin scored 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting, adding seven rebounds and two assists.

Through three games, Mathurin is averaging 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and three-point range.

Across from Mathurin, fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey poured on 17 points and 13th overall selection Jalen Duren scored six points on perfect shooting.

Top pick Paolo Banchero was impactful yet again in a close loss to Boston, touting 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block.

In a low scoring night for Houston, Jabari Smith Jr. scored 13 points on 15 shots and Tari Eason added 11 of his own.

Nuggets rookie Christian Braun added nine points on 3-for-4 3-point shooting in 16 minutes against the Thunder.

