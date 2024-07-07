Kel’el Ware Shines for Miami Heat in Summer League
Kel’el Ware shone bright for the Heat’s Summer League team on Sunday, thriving in just his second professional game ever.
In a 16-point win over one of the Kings’ squads, Ware posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and one block. He was unstoppable at times on offense, looking the part of Miami's best overall player for stretches at a time.
The performance came just one day after a 12-point, six-rebound, five-block day against the Warriors, though Miami suffered a brutal 106-66 loss.
Drafted at No. 15 overall, Ware hailed from Indiana, where he was one of the better 7-footers in the country averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. With length, decent shot-block timing and an improvable offensive game, he offered one of the bigger swings in 2024 draft class, which Miami obliged with a chance to move Bam Adebayo to the four spot.
Miami has made the most of their mid-first draft selections in the past few years, and Ware will be hoping to add his name to that list. In 2017 they grabbed multi-time All-Star Adebayo at No. 14, then two drafts later grabbed microwave scorer Tyler Herro No. 13 out of Kentucky. Most recently, they nabbed now-contributor Nikola Jovic at No. 27 and 2023’s biggest surprise in Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA.
The Heat will be back in action on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m. with a bout against the Los Angeles Lakers.
