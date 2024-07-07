NBA Draft

Kel’el Ware Shines for Miami Heat in Summer League

After a five-block performance on Saturday, Ware doubled down in Sunday’s contest.

Derek Parker

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kel'el Ware arrives before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kel'el Ware arrives before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kel’el Ware shone bright for the Heat’s Summer League team on Sunday, thriving in just his second professional game ever.

In a 16-point win over one of the Kings’ squads, Ware posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and one block. He was unstoppable at times on offense, looking the part of Miami's best overall player for stretches at a time.

The performance came just one day after a 12-point, six-rebound, five-block day against the Warriors, though Miami suffered a brutal 106-66 loss.

Drafted at No. 15 overall, Ware hailed from Indiana, where he was one of the better 7-footers in the country averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. With length, decent shot-block timing and an improvable offensive game, he offered one of the bigger swings in 2024 draft class, which Miami obliged with a chance to move Bam Adebayo to the four spot.

Miami has made the most of their mid-first draft selections in the past few years, and Ware will be hoping to add his name to that list. In 2017 they grabbed multi-time All-Star Adebayo at No. 14, then two drafts later grabbed microwave scorer Tyler Herro No. 13 out of Kentucky. Most recently, they nabbed now-contributor Nikola Jovic at No. 27 and 2023’s biggest surprise in Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA.

The Heat will be back in action on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m. with a bout against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Home/Newsfeed