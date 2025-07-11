Vegas Summer League Day 2: Three Players to Monitor in Today's Games
Day Two of Vegas Summer League is upon us, with eight enticing matchups and a multitude of impressive players to monitor. Below are three players to keep an eye on in today's games who are looking to solidify potential two-way or E10 contracts from NBA teams.
Aaron Scott, Boston Celtics
Memphis @ Boston (4 PM ET on NBA TV)
Scott is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing who actually turns 22 years old today (Happy Birthday Aaron Scott). He's shown flashes of solid shooting ability and elite on-ball defense.
Despite shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc this past season at St. John's, this was on high volume of 10.1 three point attempts per 100 possessions, 4.8 attempts per game, and 174 total attempts. Additionally, he shot 38% from three his sophomore/junior seasons at North Texas (168 attempts) and 79.6% from the free throw line the past two seasons between St. John's and North Texas.
Scott also shot 40.7% from three off screens (27 attempts) and was an event creator defensively -- recording a steal percentage of three and a block percentage of 2.5. He only recorded a 5.9 assist percentage, however, so Scott's ability to attack closeouts and create off of them will be an aspect of his game to watch in summer league as well. Look for him to receive an E10 or two-way contract this summer.
John Poulakidas, Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets (10 PM ET on NBA TV)
Poulakidas is one of the best shooters in this draft class, and the 22-year old guard averaged 19.4 points this past season. He's shot 40.2% from three over his four-year career at Yale (604 attempts | 12.5 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and is capable of shooting off movement, screens, catch-and-shoot, etc.
Poulakidas is 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, and offers decent lateral quickness and defenisve potential with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. While his shooting gravity is evident, Poulakidas didn't quite capitalize on it as a playmaker or rim threat -- recording a 7.4 assist percentage, 1.3 assists per game, and only recording 20 attempts at the rim this past season. On the positive side, Poulakidas' shooting ability does extend to off the dribble shooting -- indicated by him nailing 48% of his off the dribble twos this past season (98 attempts) and 33.3% of his off the dribble threes (69 attempts).
If the shot isn't falling, the question then becomes how Poulakidas can impact the game. Regardless, his unique shooting versatility could earn him a two-way contract and, at worst, an E10. How Poulakidas holds up defensively and how he leverages his shooting gravity are two areas of his game to monitor today.
Chris Mañon, Golden State Warriors
Portland @ Golden State (11 PM ET on ESPN2)
Despite not scoring in Golden State's first game against San Antonio, Mañon popped due to his defensive versatility, athleticism, transition offense, and overall effort. The 6-foot-5 wing is an impact player defensively -- recording a 5.3 steal percentage and 6.4 block percentage as a wing for Vanderbilt this past season. The former Cornell Big Red star is a capable passer (25.4 assist percentage his final season at Cornell), driver, and finisher at the rim as well.
The question for Mañon is his ability to stretch the floor, as he's shot 30.4% from beyond the arc on 184 attempts over his four college seasons. On a positive note, his free throw percentage increased to 78.3% this past season (83 attempts) -- a sign that he could provide just enough shooting gravity to see the floor in the NBA. Look for Mañon to secure a two-way contract or E10 this summer.