The Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in College Basketball Tonight

Conference play across college basketball has officially tipped off, with the top teams across the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC and more facing off on a night-to-night basis.

With that comes several of the 2026 NBA Draft’s top prospects facing one another, hoping to bolster their stock in the process.

Here are several of the top matchups to watch in tonight’s action, with draft prospects littering each team:

No. 6 Duke vs. No. 20 Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. won’t be playing in this high-powered ACC bout, though that won’t stop it from being one of the top watches of the day.

Just to set the record straight, my back injury DID NOT happen in the weight room. This situation is something that happened before the Memphis game and I took some hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse. Coach Eli is my guy, he hasn’t and never will do anything to put… — Mikel Brown Jr (@MikelBrownJr1) January 6, 2026

Duke’s Cameron Boozer continues to look like a bonafide National Player of the Year, and a host of other Blue Devils have continued to keep themselves on draft radars, such as Patrick Ngongba II, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer and more.

While Brown's inclusion as one of the top guards in the nation would've made for more fireworks, the Conwell-led Cardinals are still to be feared, and it will be a tough test for both teams. They'll tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Louisville, KY.

No. 18 Georgia vs. Florida

In another 6 p.m. CT slot is one of the top overachieving team's so far this season in No. 18 Georgia, versus one who has underachived relative to last year in the now-unranked defending champion Florida Gators.

Despite the status of each team, both have NBA Draft prospects worth watching out for. Florida's Thomas Haugh has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat after playing in a highly complimentary role last season, flanking other notables such as Boogie Fland, Alex Condon and Xaivian Lee.

Georgia sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson is off to a blistering scoring start this season at over 18 points per game, though guard Blue Cain has caught the attention of several in the draft hemisphere. It might go slightly under the radar, but the Bulldogs and Gators' matchup will be a solid one to tune into.

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Houston

One of the top available point guard battles in the nation will take place at 8 p.m. CT, with Tech’s Christian Anderson putting his fire-power up against the all-around play of Houston’s Kingston Flemings.

Both have been breakout stars so far this season, with Anderson adding a scoring and play-making punch at 20.5 points and 7.5 assists per game, and Flemings having potentially the best case at being the draft’s best guard accounting for every facet.

Additionally, those who keep up with the draft will recognize JT Toppin, Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan and Chris Cenac Jr. as potential draftees.