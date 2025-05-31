Latest Mock Draft Gives OKC Thunder Interesting Big After Finals Bid
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. After a 68 win season and navigating through the rough and tumble Western Conference, the Thunder are just four wins away from its first NBA Championship.
Still, the 2025 NBA Draft waits for no one and is right around the corner. The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the process of preparing for the draft as is the case for the 29 other teams in the association.
As the Thunder still hunt for its first NBA Title, they sit on a mountain of future draft picks including three in the 2025 NBA Draft, picks No. 15, No. 24 and No. 44.
Oklahoma City in the latest Mock Draft from Draft on SI selected University of Georgia big man Asa Newell.
"I love Newell's game, but I do not think its out of the question he slides given his lack of true fall back skills with his funky tweener game. He would be a heckuva project swing here, given he has great length, touch and projectable enough shooting with solid and versatile defense," Draft Expert Derek Parker said of Newell earlier this cycle.
Newell being able to fit into Oklahoma City's versatile defensive system with his frame and mobility along with the upside of his floor spacing offensively down the road makes you believe in him as a flyer at pick No. 15 given the Thunder's developmental track record and coaching staff.
The Thunder will only continue to get better while already having at least a Western Conference Championship under its belt.