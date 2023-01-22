Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Big 12/SEC Challenge

As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?

As conference play continues at the college level, there’s also unique opportunities for teams to play other top squads across the country. One example of this is the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which always features top teams given these are two premier conferences.

Often times, there’s a ton of exciting matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Baylor Bears

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST | ESPN

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Featured Prospects: Keyonte George, Jalen Bridges, Adam Flagler, Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Nick Smith Jr.

While these two teams entered the season as contenders, they’ve struggled a bit relative to expectations to this point. Regardless, they have tremendous talent and could make a deep run in March.

Baylor’s headliner is freshman Keyonte George, who is one of the country’s top scorers and should end up being a lottery pick. The former IMG Academy standout is posting an 86 3PE and 74 PSP according to Cerebro Sports, showing just how much the scoring output should translate at the next level.

Alongside George for the Bears as it relates to NBA talent is Jalen Bridges and Adam Flagler. Both have flashed tremendous upside this season and have the chance to be selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Arkansas is arguably the most talented team in the country, with an incredible class of freshman. Nick Smith Jr. has equally as impressive scoring prowess as George, but has been dealing with knee issues and has missed most of the season. On the injury front, sophomore transfer Trevon Brazile was having a fantastic season for the Razorbacks before tearing his ACL.

This has resulted in an increased opportunity to shine for Ricky Council IV, who is a lethal scorer with great positional size for a guard. Arkansas also has a solid connecting piece in Jordan Walsh, who doesn’t stuff the stat sheet but does the little things that impact winning with his versatility and two-way play.

Finally, Anthony Black has lottery upside with his jumbo guard size and unique passing ability. Arkansas is at its best when Black is playing well, as he’s a primary ball handler and key offensive piece.

When this game tips off, it’ll be a chance to watch multiple future NBA players take the floor in a premier matchup.

