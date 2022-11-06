Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Emoni Bates Against Jett Howard

It’s the opening week of the college basketball season, with much uncertainty ahead. Only one team will finish the season on top, but there’s no clear favorite at this point.

Every week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Michigan Wolverines vs Eastern Michigan Eagles

Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports

Featured Prospects: Emoni Bates, Jett Howard, Hunter Dickinson

This is a huge game on multiple fronts, most notably for Emoni Bates. Following a poor season at Memphis, transferring schools and getting in some trouble off the court, he's set to once again establish himself as a first-round draft prospect. Furthermore, this will be one of the few games this year in which the 18-year-old wing is playing against top competition.

On the flip side, Michigan has a duo of potential 2023 draftees in Jett Howard and Hunter Dickinson.

Howard is the son of head coach Juwan Howard and is one of the top incoming freshman in the country. This will be one of his first chances to prove he's got what it takes to go one-and-done. Dickinson is an experienced college player that has a ton of skill but needs to show a bit more if an NBA team is going to spend draft capital on him.

