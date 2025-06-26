Lakers Reportedly Eying 7-Footer on Day 2 of NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of a few teams on Wednesday that didn’t select in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Most teams were able to leave with one — or in Brooklyn’s case, five — young prospects. Players that will need development over the next few seasons, but should offer talent down the line.
After plenty of swapping, the Lakers pick eventually conveyed to Brooklyn, where the Nets selected North Carolina wing Drake Powell.
Where the Lakers didn’t leave with talent on Day 1, though, it appears they certainly want to on Day 2.
On Thursday morning, the team bolstered their second round standing in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, sending cash and the No. 55 pick to move up 10 spots to No. 45.
Given the acquisition of superstar guard Luka Doncic last season, the Lakers have seemingly desired a center for some time. And the draft offered another way for LA to add a big man.
Per new reports from the Los Angeles Times, it seems they may be doing just that.
Staff writer Broderick Turner wrote: “People around the league said the Lakers are trying to put themselves in position to draft center Ryan Kalkbrenner out of Creighton University.”
Kalkbrenner would make tons of sense for Los Angeles, given he's on the older side, and should be able to hit the ground running with plenty of size and basketball experience. A four-year player at Creighton, the 7-footer averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game in functioning like one of the more dominant bigs in the country.
He's a ferocious rim finisher, able to be effective in plenty of traditional big man situations, while offering some potential upside as a 3-point shooter.
Kalkbrenner's potential fit next to Doncic and the Lakers is certainly something to keep an eye on at tonight's second round.