Lakers’ Rookie Injured in First Career Start
In his first-ever start, Lakers’ rookie Dalton Knecht was forced to leave the game early due to injury.
With just minutes remaining in the game, Knecht took an elbow to the jaw from Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia, and promptly headed to the locker-room with his team down double digits.
He wouldn’t return, with the Grizzlies coasting to a 131-114 win over the Lakers.
Worst of all, the exit came in what was likely Knecht’s worst game of the season. In 27 minutes, he shot just 1-for-7 overall, scoring only three points while adding four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two fouls. All seven of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, where he’s now shooting 35% on the season.
He finished with a -14 plus-minus in the starting lineup against Memphis, one of his lowest outputs of the season.
Per the Lakers, Knecht did not require any postgame X-rays on his jaw, a silver lining on an off night overall.
Knecht has already proven he can be an impactful player alongside superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, just a few games ago scoring a career-high 18 points.
While it was his first start, it certainty won’t be his last, as head coach JJ Reddick is sure to turn to Knecht as he continue to gain comfortability in the NBA.
The Lakers next take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. The Sixers, following a loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday, are just 1-6 on the season.
Knecht’s status is unclear for Friday’s game.
